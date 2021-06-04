Northeast Tennessee Tourism honors top performers during 24th Annual Pinnacle Awards
The Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association honored the tourism industry’s top performers June 3 during the 24th Annual Pinnacle Awards at MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center hosted by Visit Kingsport.
Ranked by a panel of judges within the tourism industry associated with the Southeast Tourism Society, 36 Pinnacle Awards were given to the top entry in each category.
The event also hosted graduates of the Hospitality & Tourism Certificate program in partnership between East Tennessee State University and Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association.
Tourism is the second largest economic driver in Tennessee, with Northeast Tennessee generating more than $911 million in direct tourist spending, more than $194 million in payroll while employing nearly 7,000 people, and generating more than $27 million in local sales tax receipts annually.
The Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association was named the state’s 2019 Destination Marketing Organization of the Year, with a mission to serve as a catalyst to enhance regional economic and community growth through the promotion and development of tourism. The organization was chartered in 1977, as a non-profit tourism promotion and development agency that serves Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties in Tennessee, as well as portions of Southwest Virginia and Eastern Tennessee.
Pinnacle Awards were given to the following projects, events and individuals in both small and large budget categories:
Attraction of the Year
Sullivan County Heritage Museum
Attraction of the Year
Birthplace of Country Music Museum
Event of the Year
Jonesborough St. Paddy’s Day Celebration
Event of the Year
48th Annual National Storytelling Festival
Best New Event
Wings and Wheels on the Greene
Greene County Partnership
Best New Event
For the Love of Down Home
Visit Johnson City
Best Sports Event
USSSA World Series
Visit Kingsport
Best Virtual Event
Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Live Stream
Birthplace of Country Music
Best Virtual Series
Radio Bristol Book Club
Birthplace of Country Music
Best Virtual Series
The Goose Chase
Visit Johnson City
Roll With It Award
Halloween in Jonesborough
Town of Jonesborough
Best Marketing Campaign
Greeneville Mural Trail
Greene County Partnership
Best Marketing Campaign
Space for Everyone
Visit Kingsport
Best Public Relations Campaign
Jonesborough: “We’re Here for You”
Town of Jonesborough
Best Public Relations Campaign
Mask Up JC!
Visit Johnson City
Brochure or Guide
Discover Greeneville
Greene County Partnership
Rack Card
Lyrics on the Lawn
Main Street Greeneville
Rack Card
Meet Safely in Johnson City
Visit Johnson City
Mailer
Jonesborough: “All Things Local”
Town of Jonesborough
Mailer
Meet Safely in Johnson City
Visit Johnson City
Print Ad
Southern Dozen Social Distance
Visit Johnson City
TV Commercial
Space for Everyone
Visit Kingsport
Long Video
We’re Here for You
Town of Jonesborough
Long Video
Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Celebrating 20 Years
Birthplace of Country Music
Short Video
Travel Safely in Johnson City
Visit Johnson City
Social Media Campaign
With the Victorians
Heritage Alliance
Social Media Campaign
National Long Island Iced Tea Day
Visit Kingsport
Agency of the Year
Taylor Winchester, Dubya Creative
Nominated by Birthplace of Country Music
Vendor of the Year
Stafford Custom Graphics/Print Distribution
Nominated by Visit Johnson City
Partner of the Year
BrightRidge
Nominated by Visit Johnson City
Adventure Tourism
Matt Moses, USA Raft Adventure Resort
Nominated by Visit Johnson City
Hospitality Leader of the Year
Ramona Jackson
Nominated by Visit Kingsport
Tourism Leader of the Year
Jud Teague, Visit Kingsport
Nominated by Visit Kingsport
Volunteer of the Year
Dona Lewis
Nominated by Town of Jonesborough
Lifetime Achievement
David Metzger
Nominated by City of Bristol, TN
All-Star Award
Bristol Motor Speedway
Nominated by 2021 Pinnacle Awards Committee