Northeast Tennessee Tourism honors top performers during 24th Annual Pinnacle Awards

The Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association honored the tourism industry’s top performers June 3 during the 24th Annual Pinnacle Awards at MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center hosted by Visit Kingsport.

Ranked by a panel of judges within the tourism industry associated with the Southeast Tourism Society, 36 Pinnacle Awards were given to the top entry in each category. 

The event also hosted graduates of the Hospitality & Tourism Certificate program in partnership between East Tennessee State University and Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association.

Tourism is the second largest economic driver in Tennessee, with Northeast Tennessee generating more than $911 million in direct tourist spending, more than $194 million in payroll while employing nearly 7,000 people, and generating more than $27 million in local sales tax receipts annually.

The Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association was named the state’s 2019 Destination Marketing Organization of the Year, with a mission to serve as a catalyst to enhance regional economic and community growth through the promotion and development of tourism. The organization was chartered in 1977, as a non-profit tourism promotion and development agency that serves Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties in Tennessee, as well as portions of Southwest Virginia and Eastern Tennessee.

Pinnacle Awards were given to the following projects, events and individuals in both small and large budget categories:

Attraction of the Year
Sullivan County Heritage Museum

Attraction of the Year

Birthplace of Country Music Museum

Event of the Year
Jonesborough St. Paddy’s Day Celebration

Event of the Year
48th Annual National Storytelling Festival

Best New Event
Wings and Wheels on the Greene
Greene County Partnership

Best New Event
For the Love of Down Home
Visit Johnson City

Best Sports Event
USSSA World Series
Visit Kingsport

Best Virtual Event
Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Live Stream

Birthplace of Country Music

Best Virtual Series
Radio Bristol Book Club
Birthplace of Country Music

Best Virtual Series
The Goose Chase
Visit Johnson City

Roll With It Award
Halloween in Jonesborough 
Town of Jonesborough

Best Marketing Campaign
Greeneville Mural Trail

Greene County Partnership

Best Marketing Campaign
Space for Everyone
Visit Kingsport

Best Public Relations Campaign
Jonesborough: “We’re Here for You”
Town of Jonesborough

Best Public Relations Campaign
Mask Up JC!
Visit Johnson City

Brochure or Guide
Discover Greeneville
Greene County Partnership

Rack Card
Lyrics on the Lawn
Main Street Greeneville

Rack Card
Meet Safely in Johnson City 

Visit Johnson City

Mailer
Jonesborough: “All Things Local”
Town of Jonesborough

Mailer
Meet Safely in Johnson City 
Visit Johnson City

Print Ad

Southern Dozen Social Distance

Visit Johnson City

TV Commercial
Space for Everyone
Visit Kingsport

Long Video
We’re Here for You
Town of Jonesborough

Long Video
Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Celebrating 20 Years

Birthplace of Country Music

Short Video
Travel Safely in Johnson City 
Visit Johnson City

Social Media Campaign
With the Victorians
Heritage Alliance

Social Media Campaign
National Long Island Iced Tea Day
Visit Kingsport

Agency of the Year
Taylor Winchester, Dubya Creative

Nominated by Birthplace of Country Music

Vendor of the Year
Stafford Custom Graphics/Print Distribution

Nominated by Visit Johnson City

Partner of the Year
BrightRidge

Nominated by Visit Johnson City

Adventure Tourism
Matt Moses, USA Raft Adventure Resort
Nominated by Visit Johnson City

Hospitality Leader of the Year
Ramona Jackson
Nominated by Visit Kingsport

Tourism Leader of the Year
Jud Teague, Visit Kingsport
Nominated by Visit Kingsport

Volunteer of the Year
Dona Lewis
Nominated by Town of Jonesborough

Lifetime Achievement 

David Metzger 

Nominated by City of Bristol, TN

All-Star Award
Bristol Motor Speedway
Nominated by 2021 Pinnacle Awards Committee

