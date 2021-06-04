Northeast Tennessee Tourism honors top performers during 24th Annual Pinnacle Awards

The Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association honored the tourism industry’s top performers June 3 during the 24th Annual Pinnacle Awards at MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center hosted by Visit Kingsport.

Ranked by a panel of judges within the tourism industry associated with the Southeast Tourism Society, 36 Pinnacle Awards were given to the top entry in each category.

The event also hosted graduates of the Hospitality & Tourism Certificate program in partnership between East Tennessee State University and Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association.

Tourism is the second largest economic driver in Tennessee, with Northeast Tennessee generating more than $911 million in direct tourist spending, more than $194 million in payroll while employing nearly 7,000 people, and generating more than $27 million in local sales tax receipts annually.

The Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association was named the state’s 2019 Destination Marketing Organization of the Year, with a mission to serve as a catalyst to enhance regional economic and community growth through the promotion and development of tourism. The organization was chartered in 1977, as a non-profit tourism promotion and development agency that serves Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties in Tennessee, as well as portions of Southwest Virginia and Eastern Tennessee.

Pinnacle Awards were given to the following projects, events and individuals in both small and large budget categories:

Attraction of the Year

Sullivan County Heritage Museum

Attraction of the Year

Birthplace of Country Music Museum

Event of the Year

Jonesborough St. Paddy’s Day Celebration

Event of the Year

48th Annual National Storytelling Festival

Best New Event

Wings and Wheels on the Greene

Greene County Partnership

Best New Event

For the Love of Down Home

Visit Johnson City

Best Sports Event

USSSA World Series

Visit Kingsport

Best Virtual Event

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Live Stream

Birthplace of Country Music

Best Virtual Series

Radio Bristol Book Club

Birthplace of Country Music

Best Virtual Series

The Goose Chase

Visit Johnson City

Roll With It Award

Halloween in Jonesborough

Town of Jonesborough

Best Marketing Campaign

Greeneville Mural Trail

Greene County Partnership

Best Marketing Campaign

Space for Everyone

Visit Kingsport

Best Public Relations Campaign

Jonesborough: “We’re Here for You”

Town of Jonesborough

Best Public Relations Campaign

Mask Up JC!

Visit Johnson City

Brochure or Guide

Discover Greeneville

Greene County Partnership

Rack Card

Lyrics on the Lawn

Main Street Greeneville

Rack Card

Meet Safely in Johnson City

Visit Johnson City

Mailer

Jonesborough: “All Things Local”

Town of Jonesborough

Mailer

Meet Safely in Johnson City

Visit Johnson City

Print Ad

Southern Dozen Social Distance

Visit Johnson City

TV Commercial

Space for Everyone

Visit Kingsport

Long Video

We’re Here for You

Town of Jonesborough

Long Video

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Celebrating 20 Years

Birthplace of Country Music

Short Video

Travel Safely in Johnson City

Visit Johnson City

Social Media Campaign

With the Victorians

Heritage Alliance

Social Media Campaign

National Long Island Iced Tea Day

Visit Kingsport

Agency of the Year

Taylor Winchester, Dubya Creative

Nominated by Birthplace of Country Music

Vendor of the Year

Stafford Custom Graphics/Print Distribution

Nominated by Visit Johnson City



Partner of the Year

BrightRidge

Nominated by Visit Johnson City

Adventure Tourism

Matt Moses, USA Raft Adventure Resort

Nominated by Visit Johnson City

Hospitality Leader of the Year

Ramona Jackson

Nominated by Visit Kingsport

Tourism Leader of the Year

Jud Teague, Visit Kingsport

Nominated by Visit Kingsport

Volunteer of the Year

Dona Lewis

Nominated by Town of Jonesborough

Lifetime Achievement

David Metzger

Nominated by City of Bristol, TN

All-Star Award

Bristol Motor Speedway

Nominated by 2021 Pinnacle Awards Committee