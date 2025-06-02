Appalachian League opens another season across region

Calfee Park in Southwest Virginia. Photo by A.J. Kaufman

By A.J. Kaufman, Managing Editor

The Appalachian League kicks off another summer of affordable entertainment across the Tri-Cities and beyond on June 5. And as usual, there are new additions, including some economic drivers on the horizon.

The Johnson City Doughboys, who claimed the 2023 league championship, and consistently led the league in overall attendance, installed new turf on its infield, and replaced natural grass with turf in the outfield. Like other teams, the Doughboys saw several dates moved or canceled due to weather last season, as well as multiple other games delayed because of rain.

Baseline Sports Construction, whose work includes field renovations at Milligan University and Liberty Bell Middle School, led the work in Johnson City.

The Doughboys have a former major leaguer leading them in 2025. In late February, the club announced Dave Anderson as the new manager. He played 10 years with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, winning a World Series in 1988.

Boyd Sports, LLC announced this winter that they are assuming ownership of the Bristol State Liners. The company also owns the Doughboys, Knoxville Smokies, Greeneville Flyboys and the Elizabethton River Riders.

The State Liners will play their 2025 home games at TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City and the team expects to have a new stadium built on the Tennessee side — to include Tennessee High School — for the 2026 season.

In March, Bristol announced Turner Ward as their manager. He played for 12 years in Major League Baseball as an outfielder and won two World Series championships in the 1990s with the Toronto Blue Jays. Ward most recently served as the St. Louis Cardinals hitting coach in 2023-24.

The Appalachian League also recently announced that it will play a July 4 exhibition game in Kannapolis, N.C. The game will feature an Appalachian League Select Team versus the Collegiate National Team prospects.

The 10-team league operates across the Appalachian Highlands, mainly in Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, with one team in North Carolina and two in West Virginia. For more than a century, until the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic disruption, the Appalachian League was part of Minor League Baseball, with all teams as affiliates of Major League Baseball franchises.

Last year, the Appalachian League had a record 38 alumni selected in the MLB Draft, including the league’s highest-ever pick in shortstop Kaelen Culpepper (2022), selected 21st overall in the first round by the Minnesota Twins. He’s already enjoying a standout season at Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Also last summer, Appy League alumni Joe Mauer made the National Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. Mauer began his professional career playing for Elizabethton during the 2001-02 seasons. More than 10 other Appalachian League players have been elected to the Hall of Fame, including pitchers Greg Maddux, Nolan Ryan and baseball’s iron man, Cal Ripken Jr.

Mainly designed for rising freshmen and sophomores, the 48 games run from June 5 through the Championship Game on Aug. 1.

All teams in the league employ dozens of local and national employees on a full and seasonal basis, as well as engaging in various community events throughout the summer and the entire year.