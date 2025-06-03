Analyzing efforts to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education

By A.J. Kaufman, Managing Editor

When President Donald Trump signed an executive order in late March directing Education Secretary Linda McMahon to dismantle the Department of Education (DOE), our state executives publicized their stances and a political fight over the future of the agency commenced. An official bill — H.R. 3345 — was introduced into Congress in mid-May.

While previous attempts to end the DOE stalled, lawmakers argue that the need for action is more urgent than ever.

Specifically speaking, in K-12 schools, the Department had a budget nearing $300 billion, which amounted to about 4% of federal outlays. There are 17 offices within the department and when Trump took office, it had over 4,000 employees.

In most years, the typical public K-12 school receives about 10% of its funding from the federal government. In higher education, that number can soar to 25% or more of the operating budget for a large university, particularly via student loans, Pell Grants and research funding.

In our region, both governors lauded the announcement of potential eradication.

Fresh off achieving school choice for Tennessee students, Gov. Bill Lee published an editorial expressing strong support for the president’s plan and joined Trump at the White House for the ceremony returning education to the states.

“In Tennessee, we understand that the best education system considers the unique needs of every student and empowers parents to choose what’s best for their child,” Lee wrote in part. “We also have a proven track record of stewarding tax dollars wisely to achieve the maximum benefit for our students and teachers. By returning education to the states, we can once again make an American education the gold standard across the globe.

Claiming that “education simply isn’t Washington’s job” and that prior to the Department’s creation in 1979, Tennessee built school systems “without a federal babysitter,” the governor expressed confidence in parents and communities to lead.

“Our state has led the nation in academic recovery post-COVID and implemented literacy programs helping kids read at higher levels than ever before,” he also explained. “And with the passage of universal school choice in Tennessee this year, thanks to President Trump’s support, we’ve put parents in the driver’s seat…Let states lead—and watch our kids thrive.”

But while U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn wrote that Trump has her “full support in eliminating the Department of Education,” Tennessee Education Association head Tanya Coats issued a lengthy statement that argued in part, “Our students would be at risk of losing access to academic lessons, civil rights protections, and life skills that prepare them for the future.”

In Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin and education leaders expressed support for the executive order.

“Virginia is ready to take full responsibility for K-12 education. We have implemented a high-expectations agenda that sets rigorous standards, holds schools accountable for results and prioritizes resources to the students and schools that need the most support,” Youngkin wrote in a press release. “We welcome the federal government’s shift of responsibility to the states — and we are grateful that President Trump’s executive order does just that. The EO also makes it clear that there will be no discrimination in the classrooms. We will continue to ensure every student graduates career-, college-, or military-ready.”



Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera concurred.

“Virginians know best what Virginia students need and what works here in Virginia, and accordingly, we should be both responsible and accountable for results to the families of the Commonwealth,” she said.

Virginia Board of Education President Grace Creasey argued that “Returning decision-making authority and funding to the states can foster innovation, accountability, and better educational outcomes. This is about putting parents and state and local leaders back in charge of education.”

Meanwhile, detractors include U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, who believes the order “will have negative impacts on every student and harm our economic growth and competitiveness,” while U.S. Rep. and 2025 Virginia gubernatorial frontrunner Abigail Spanberger, claimed that, “I know that kids, families, and schools across the Commonwealth will bear the brunt of this irresponsible decision. Virginia’s students, parents, teachers, and schools will suffer if the Trump administration cuts education funding.”

Democratic attorneys general from 20 states and the District of Columbia, several school districts and assorted teachers’ unions challenged the policy in lawsuits. On May 22, a Boston-based U.S. District Judge blocked the president’s order to dismantle the Education Department and ordered the agency to reinstate any employees who were laid off. The Trump administration immediately said it would challenge the ruling.

While I am sympathetic to the idea of localizing education, a better reform idea would be to weaken the strength of obstinate national teachers’ unions. We all have witnessed the negative effects they have on children, parents, teachers and communities, particularly during the Covid-19 lockdowns, and their perpetuation of a status quo that fails far more often than it succeeds.