Bristol business hosts economic development event

Leaders from various businesses, tourism bureaus and legislative offices gather in Bristol, Va. Photo by A.J. Kaufman

By A.J. Kaufman, Managing Editor

With about one year until we officially mark the 250th anniversary of America’s founding, the Commonwealth of Virginia is playing a leading role in shaping how the country commemorates this milestone. That includes Southwest Virginia.

To that end, Cheryl Wilson, Executive Director of the Virginia American Revolution 250 Commission (VA250), traveled to Bristol in June for a lunch and conversation at Squabble State Hard Cider & Spirits, located right along the state line.

At this invitation-only gathering of roughly 40 people — legislative leaders, tourism and economic development officials, historians, and experts across a wide spectrum — attendees shared ideas on how the Appalachian Highlands as a whole can contribute to the broader 250th celebration. Wilson provided a brief update on statewide activities, but the heart of the event was the audience sharing priorities and local business and development opportunities worth spotlighting.

The overarching theme from now through the end of 2026 and beyond is to educate, engage and inspire citizens regarding our regional history. Within that goal, the business component involves a return on investment, especially when it comes to tourism and regionalism.

“As we discussed, and I heard about the rich and robust plans happening here, it was so apparent that people are working together,” Wilson told the Business Journal after the gathering. “And of course, the reason that matters most is because we are bringing people to the region to learn the stories, to walk in the footsteps, to experience for themselves what we mean when we say America needed Virginia.”

As the cover story in the February Business Journal of Tri-Cities, Squabble State recently transformed the farming landscape along the Washington County line in Bristol, Va. The picturesque agritourism destination — perched at 2,200 feet with views of three states and multiple mountain ranges — features an apple orchard, hard cidery and various event spaces.

The rural terrain developed by co-owners Will Clear and Will Payne has no limits on physical space, although it sits only two miles from the new Hard Rock Casino and three miles from State Street.

Squabble was one of the first partners with VA250 and plans to introduce an exclusive bottled rye whiskey to commemorate the country’s anniversary. Clear and Payne have a temporary distillery set up, plans to add nature trails this fall with short-stay cabins and a wedding venue expected early in 2026.

Their website states a goal to “bring friends together through craft beverages infused with an uncompromising spirit as enduring as America.” The men and their staff wanted the rugged property to align with our regional history since the name’s origin has roots in the American Revolution in Appalachia.

“We see this commemoration as more than a celebration — it’s an opportunity to build legacy businesses rooted in place and purpose,” Payne told the Business Journal. “That’s the spirit behind Squabble State and our partnership with VA250: honoring where we’ve come from while investing in what’s next.”

Across the state line, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced a year-long, statewide America 250 celebration as July opened. The governor unveiled a commemorative poster — titled “Tennessee: The Original Frontier” — that highlights the iconic people, places and events that define the Volunteer State’s contributions to America. Lee will visit all 95 counties to mark this milestone with Tennesseans.