Major economic conference highlights region

Economist Christine Chmura. Photos by A.J. Kaufman and UVA-Wise

By A.J. Kaufman, Managing Editor

Just before Memorial Day, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise hosted its 10th annual Southwest Virginia Economic Forum. The theme for the gathering of nearly 400 attendees was “Meeting the Moment, Shaping the Future,” which celebrates the region’s achievements while focusing on new ideas to create future opportunities in housing, workforce and student success.

Held inside the spacious David J. Prior Convocation Center, the event heard from stakeholders dedicated to the economic and social prosperity of Southwest Virginia and the Appalachian Highlands as a whole. It provided an opportunity for networking and insightful discussion into various regional topics.

The agenda featured a lineup of prominent speakers, including Economist Christine Chmura — who delivered the “State of the Region” session — an overview of the region’s economic landscape and future trajectory. Michelle Rozen, a researcher and expert in Change Psychology, served as the keynote speaker during the morning session.

Long-time UVA-Wise Chancellor Donna Henry opened the day by emphasizing the importance of bridging the gap between students and the local economy.

“I want the students who go to the local colleges to be able to find jobs and stay in the region so that the region can grow and be successful,” she said.

Hamilton Lombard, program manager for the Demographics Research Group at the University of Virginia Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service, began by presenting on demographic trends across the region. He projected a significant population loss in Southwest Virginia over the next quarter-century, specifically compounded by the area’s aging population.

Otherwise, there was a sense of optimism from several panelists, especially those journeying down from Richmond to the Appalachian Highlands.

“We have the best workforce and need to tell our story,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Joan Pablo Segura claimed at one juncture.

“If localities were stocks, all my money would be on Southwest Virginia,” Glenn Davis, Director of the Virginia Department of Energy, noted. He spoke of how the General Assembly needs to understand the challenges of Southwest Virginians, especially the cost of electricity.

“Once the cost of power goes down, economic development goes up,” Davis claimed.

He added that nuclear energy is best for the future, especially due to the unreliability of solar, which does not run without sun or wind and powers less than 25% of the commonwealth.

Many commended Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s cooperation and success in the last three and a half years. They said with all the changes in Washington, it’s beneficial to have a relationship with the White House or a Cabinet secretary who directly reaches out to the governor.

Virginia Department of Energy Director Glenn Davis, center, addresses the audience. Photos by A.J. Kaufman and UVA-Wise

“We can’t get any of this work done without relationships; it is a direct connection between the federal government and programs within the state,” Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Director Bryan Horn said. “Having that relationship, whether now or having it in the future, is going to be crucial to be able to address the challenges that might come up…”

Reflecting on a decade of the Forum, Dan Minahan, senior director, Southwest Virginia operations at Crutchfield Corporation, explained numerous accomplishments and strides across Southwest Virginia, like infrastructure investments in water and broadband. He also cited downtown transformation and revitalization, from vacant buildings to breweries, hotels and restaurants, plus diverse tourism across the region.

“Looking through the economic development lens, there is more to celebrate,” Minahan said. “The region’s entrepreneurship blueprint has guided strategic business startup efforts. Localities have partnered together because we know we need to lock arms to work together…It’s essential to acknowledge that you in this room are responsible for the achievements we are propelling the region forward with.”

A half-dozen breakout sessions occupied the afternoon, including one on the ongoing response and recovery from the economic disruptions of Hurricane Helene and the storm’s aftermath. This included an exploration of how communities can use the experience to strengthen their tourism assets, infrastructure and events to not only minimize economic disruption during disasters but also enhance year-round vitality.

Damascus Town Manager Chris Bell, who assumed his new role only a few weeks before the hurricane hit, spoke to a breakout session of nearly 100 people. He addressed FEMA’s support and boasted of five new businesses opening within Damascus alone in the past month.

“I want billboards promoting Southwest Virginia,” Bell concluded.

There were also informative sessions on regional resiliency planning, community development, agriculture, and the future of energy in the Commonwealth.

“It never ceases to amaze me what folks, especially in our region, can accomplish when they are open in identifying issues and talk with their neighbors about solving them,” Powell Valley National Bank President Leton Harding told the Business Journal after the event.

More than 20 groups sponsored the eight-hour event, including PBS Appalachia Virginia serving as the media sponsor.

The long day culminated with a two-hour regional housing symposium where panelists addressed challenges and explored localized solutions, and public-private partnerships to meet the evolving needs of the community. About 130 people attended.

“The response to the call to develop plans toward a (housing and housing affordability) solution has been impressive, suggesting that many folks in this region understand the great importance of dealing with housing as a core issue affecting sustainable economic growth and improving the living standards for residents of Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee,” Dirk Moore, Director of the Appalachian Center for Civic Life at Emory & Henry University, told the Business Journal. “Discussions at the symposium brought out both the immense opportunities we have, should we wisely address the affordability crisis and the tremendous challenges in doing so. I’m confident that we can put together an effective blueprint if we galvanize the impressive resources and energy that we have among the many relevant stakeholders of our region.”