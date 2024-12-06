Catching up with the woman leading the new Hard Rock Bristol

By A.J. Kaufman

Years in the making, the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol opened its doors Nov. 14 to great fanfare and excitement. At the top is Allie Evangelista, who was named its president in early 2022. She joined the gaming industry in 2006 as an Assistant Slot Operations Manager in Saint Louis. She climbed the ladder, becoming Director of Casino Operations in 2014 in Iowa and then Vice President of Casino Operations and Vice President in western Pennsylvania. In 2019, she moved to Ohio as Vice President and General Manager of the Hollywood Gaming and Racetrack property. Evangelista most recent role was Vice President and General Manager of Hollywood Casino in Perryville, Md.

Just hours before the long-awaited grand opening, the Business Journal sat down with one of the biggest names in the burgeoning industry.

Business Journal: I’ve read about your journey through the casino industry but tell our readers a little more about yourself and why you chose this field?

Allie Evangelista: Typically, people don’t grow up saying they want to be president of a casino. I was working in the hospitality industry in Florida when I first came to the U.S. I got a call from a gentleman that used to be my general manager, and he told me the casino industry is changing, and we are looking for people who have more hospitality experience and guest services…and the differentiator becomes no longer a slot machine but how we treat people. And so, I went to interview for a job in Missouri in 2006.

BJ: How did you make such a meteoric rise? What were the keys?

AE: It was never a goal. When you enjoy what you’re doing, you tend to do better. I like to learn and be challenged, and as I would spend time doing a certain job, I felt like I wanted more. I always tell people you’re always waiting for the time you’re ready for a job and you realize you’re never going to be totally ready; it’s more about understanding what you don’t know, asking the right questions, and then surrounding yourself with people that are experts in the fields that they operate. I continue to learn and grow today. I’m still learning about the business. But the growth really came from being able to move around. My flexibility to pack a bag and go where a job was open really opened doors faster for me than if I did not move out of Missouri.

BJ: You moved here nearly three years ago to be president of this project before any shovel hit the ground. What was the appeal of the Tri-Cities and its business community?

AE: I never resigned or looked for a job prior to this. I always moved for career growth. Hard Rock reached out. I came to see the property. Ultimately, it was the region, the partners and the Hard Rock brand. Most of my locations were small towns where you can see the impact of the casino opening. I knew Bristol could and already is benefiting from us being here. When you open a place like this in a small community, anything you do makes a huge impact. Then I met our partners… and understood that this was not only about money, but this was about a legacy to the community, and this brings jobs too. So it was in line with what I was looking for: good paying jobs for people, so they don’t have to live paycheck to paycheck.

BJ: Tell me about the financial impact of the casino. I know you’ve already been involved in charitable endeavors totaling over $1 million. What types will continue?

AE: We love the culture we have created so far. My goal right now is that the team members continue to drive on the culture we have already created and to give back — not just by donating money — but by getting involved in the community. All of my executive team sits on a Board of some kind, so when we are participating, we know exactly what the impact is. We also get feedback from our team members about where they want to participate. A lot of the $1 million we’ve done so far came from our team members.

BJ: What’s been most challenging and rewarding about the process?

AE: They could potentially be the same. It is to onboard 1,400 people on a project this big, without any experience in the gaming industry, in general, in a highly regulated industry…and help them see the vision of ‘we are here to stay, for the long run, and this is a career.’ I’m selling you a job if you want, but I’m truly selling you a career. The construction is also challenging, like building a house, and things don’t go according to plan.

BJ: What should visitors expect when they visit Hard Rock Bristol, especially as compared to other Hard Rock properties?

AE: We are not just a gaming company. It’s a great place to have an amazing cocktail, to watch a concert, a comedian, fine dining…and we have a beautiful hotel with a spa, so people can actually enjoy the facility without ever having to gamble. We are opening an entertainment and hospitality venue, no longer just a casino. That’s the biggest change. And it’s beautiful; it’s something you would see in Las Vegas. It will bring people from all over the country, which it has already. And as far as the difference from other properties, this community is second to none when it comes to welcoming people. And we have Bristol embedded. When you walk around the property, we have almost $1 million in memorabilia of music. Most of them tell the story of this area.

Photos by A.J. Kaufman