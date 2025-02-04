A conversation with new State Senator Bobby Harshbarger

By A.J. Kaufman, Managing Editor

It was arguably the most intense and bitterly contested state senate campaign in Tennessee history, even eliciting an endorsement from President Donald Trump. Now, 39-year-old Bobby Harshbarger — son of a sitting U.S. Representative from the same region — takes over for a long-time Republican state Sen. Jon Lundberg in District 4, representing Sullivan and Hawkins counties.

The Business Journal sat down with Harshbarger just days before the 2025 legislative session commenced in Nashville to discuss an array of topics.

Business Journal: Why did you decide to run against a well-known, popular incumbent?

Bobby Harshbarger: When I decided to run, it was not about taking on a particular person; it was about representing the people of Northeast Tennessee in a way that reflects their values and priorities. I felt our region needed fresh leadership to focus on the issues that matter most to families and businesses. I believed we could do better in fighting for our conservative principles, standing up for parents and teachers, and ensuring our community continues to thrive.

BJ: New legislators often struggle to get on certain committees or gain attention on their goals. How will you overcome that?

BH: It is always a challenge for anyone to step into a new role, but I have approached this job the same way I have everything else in life: by working hard and building relationships. I have made it a priority to meet with fellow legislators, leaders and community members to ensure that the needs of Northeast Tennessee are well-represented. My focus is on staying accessible for the folks of Sullivan and Hawkins counties. That approach has already started to open doors for me to be effective in representing our district.

BJ: What will you do differently in Nashville than your predecessor or perhaps other Republicans?

BH: I am focused on ensuring the people of District 4 feel heard and represented. That means being present in the community, listening to concerns, and working tirelessly to bring their issues to the forefront in Nashville. I will always stick to the core principles of conservatism to keep taxes low, protect individual freedom, and represent my district in the best way possible. My process of thought is not how I can be different or how I can “stand out”. This position is not about personal gain, but about community involvement and public service.

BJ: What are some of your incoming priorities, especially on the business and economic development side for our region?

BH: I will work to ensure Northeast Tennessee remains competitive by supporting workforce development programs and small business growth. Access to technical training and vocational programs is critical to filling jobs in high demand industries. During the campaign, I saw firsthand how our schools are preparing our students beginning in high school for these high-demand vocational jobs. I will always support our community and make sure that our economic environment is built to help small businesses thrive.

BJ: Tell me about your background in terms of family, your pharmacy and business career, and any other personal information you want to share with our readers.

BH: I was born and raised in Sullivan County and am proud to call Northeast Tennessee my home. I attended Dobyns-Bennett High School before pursuing higher education at ETSU, where I earned a Bachelor of Science degree, double majoring in Biology and Chemistry. My passion for pharmacy led me to Mercer University College of Pharmacy in Atlanta, where I earned my Doctor of Pharmacy degree. It was during my time at Mercer that I met my wife, Erin, who has been my steadfast partner in life and career. Together, we returned to Sullivan County to raise our family, which includes our two energetic young boys.

As a licensed pharmacist with nearly 15 years of experience, I have dedicated my career to serving patients and ensuring they receive the care and medication they need. I manage Premier Pharmacy — an independent community pharmacy — where I oversee all aspects of operations, including budgeting, regulatory compliance, workflow design, and specialized compounding activities.

Additionally, Gov. Bill Lee recently appointed me to the Tennessee Board of Pharmacy, where I am honored to contribute to setting healthcare standards statewide.

Beyond my professional life, I am committed to giving back to my community. I’ve had the privilege of mentoring pharmacy students and formerly serving on the board of directors for organizations, such as the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kingsport and the Kingsport Economic Development Board. I am also a graduate of Leadership Kingsport and a member of the Kiwanis Club of Kingsport, where I work to support community literacy initiatives. Through these efforts, I strive to uphold my belief that the people of this region should be heard first, not last, and that strong communities are built on collaboration, service, and a dedication to improving lives.