Crowe to chair Health & Welfare Committee in Nashville

Tennessee State Senator Rusty Crowe of Johnson City will chair the Health & Welfare Committee during the 2021 legislative session. Crowe’s name was on a long list of committee chairs announced by Lt. Gov. Randy McNally’s office Wednesday.

“Rusty Crowe’s leadership of the Health and Welfare Committee has been outstanding. Rusty’s steady hand and experience will continue to keep the committee on course,” McNally said. “I appreciate his service and am grateful for his strong leadership.”

Senator Jon Lundberg will be vice chair of the Education Committee.

“This Senate is made up of some of the smartest and strongest leaders with whom I have had the privilege to serve,” Lt. Governor McNally stated. “Each of our Senators could serve on any number of our committees and do well. I am grateful to have such a strong membership. I am confident we have assembled the best team to do the people’s business.”

New committee chairmen for the 112th General Assembly include Sen. Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown) at Education, Sen. Richard Briggs (R-Knoxville) at State and Local and Sen. Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin) at Ethics.

McNally also re-appointed Sen. Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin) as the speaker pro tempore and Sen. Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma) as deputy speaker.