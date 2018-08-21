Northeast State, King University sign dual admission agreement

Northeast State President James King (left) and King President Dr. Alexander Whitaker

The presidents of Northeast State Community College and King University signed an agreement Aug. 21 providing qualified Northeast State students with dual enrollment and guaranteed admission to King. The signing took place on the campus of Northeast State.



“Research has indicated that students who complete an associate’s degree are more likely to be successful in attaining a baccalaureate degree,” King President Dr. Alexander Whitaker said. “This agreement ensures that two-year graduates of Northeast State are provided a seamless opportunity to transfer to King upon their graduation and to pursue a four-year degree, enhancing their potential for future success.”



“The variety of interests we have seen from student from Northeast State really are across the board,” Whitaker said when asked if any particular traditional undergraduate programs at King would benefit more than others. “It’s not focused on any particular curriculum.”



“We have a long relationship with King University, and we are pleased to continue this partnership with a dual admission agreement,” Northeast State President James King said. “This will provide an excellent opportunity for Northeast State students to achieve the next step in their educational journey.”



As part of the agreement, Northeast State will accept appropriate student credits earned at King, which will be applied toward their associate’s degree. Acceptance to King will be provided as early as the beginning of the third semester of enrollment at Northeast State, and students will be able to register during King’s earliest registration event during the semester in which they will be graduating from Northeast State.



When asked if King has set specific targets for enrollment increases based on the new agreement, Whitaker said, “We haven’t set particular targets, but we will be looking carefully and watching with interest to see if this does yield benefits for us. It may also yield benefits for Northeast State.”



“In the end,” President King said, “it’s all about the benefits for the students.”