Symposium focuses on affordable housing

Dirk Moore of Emory & Henry University, right, moderates a panel discussion on affordable housing. Photo by A.J. Kaufman

By A.J. Kaufman, Managing Editor

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise hosted its annual Southwest Virginia Economic Forum just before Memorial Day weekend. The theme for the 10th gathering was “Meeting the Moment, Shaping the Future,” which celebrates the region’s achievements while focusing on new ideas and efforts that will create future opportunities.

Inside the David J. Prior Convocation Center, the multi-faceted event heard from stakeholders committed to the economic well-being of Southwest Virginia. It also provided an opportunity for meaningful discussions and networking among attendees, along with insights into regional economic topics and trends.

Following the Forum, which drew more than 350 people, the day culminated with the inaugural Regional Housing Symposium.



The unique two-hour event held two extended panels with public and private entities focused on addressing challenges, barriers and solutions to attaining housing, along with meeting the needs of our region.

A common theme involved helping young people, particularly collegians, “understand purpose,” learn about outcomes and be “strategic” and “intentional.” These tools, it was agreed, will help them understand the modern workforce and eventually homeownership.

“It never ceases to amaze me what folks, especially in our region, can accomplish when they are open in identifying issues and talk with their neighbors about solving them,” Powell Valley National Bank President Leton Harding, who spearheaded the symposium, told the Business Journal. “There are some ways to go with housing needs in our region, but this event was a good win for the housing team. Now, we need to move forward with the Housing Alliance and bring more folks to the table.”

