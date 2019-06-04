NFIB endorses O’Quinn

The NFIB Virginia PAC, the political action committee of the small business advocacy organization, has announced its endorsement of Delegate Israel O’Quinn, who is seeking re-election to Virginia’s 5th House District seat. The NFIB Virginia PAC is comprised exclusively of NFIB members.

“Delegate O’Quinn has a proven track record of supporting small businesses,” said Nicole Riley, NFIB’s state director for Virginia. “His 98 percent cumulative voting record is a clear indication he is the best choice for small business owners, their employees and their families.

“Delegate O’Quinn understands the challenges facing the commonwealth’s small businesses, and our members believe he will continue to support them by promoting sound tax policies, protecting Virginia’s sensible regulatory environment, improving workforce development opportunities, and expanding broadband access in rural communities,” Riley said. “These are all key issues to ensure a healthy economy in Virginia.”

“During my service in the House of Delegates I have worked hard to ensure that Virginia has a business climate whereby small businesses can grow and expand. Small business is the backbone of Virginia’s economy and I am grateful to have the support of so many small businesses in our region,” O’Quinn said.

NFIB Virginia PAC’s political support is based on the candidates’ positions and records on small business issues.