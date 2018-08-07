Canedo named dean of Humanities at Northeast State

Northeast State Community College has named Francis Canedo as dean of the Humanities division.



Canedo is a tenured associate professor of Spanish, currently serving as chair of the Foreign Languages Department. She succeeds outgoing dean William Wilson, who retired in June.



“I’m ecstatic to lead the faculty of the Humanities division,” said Canedo. “I feel our faculty is the absolute best on campus.”



Canedo served as President of the Northeast State Faculty Senate from 2014-2017. She is currently a representative for the Tennessee Foreign Languages Institute. She participated in the Tennessee Board of Regents’ Maxine Smith Fellows Program in 2015 and served on the Faculty Sub-council from 2014-2018.



The Humanities division includes 27 full-time faculty members and more than 60 adjunct faculty members expected for the fall semester. Each semester the Humanities faculty serve hundreds of students as instructors, advisors, and mentors.



“My goal is to continue in the wonderful steps laid forth by our former dean,” she said. “I also expect to develop new opportunities for the division and the college.”



Canedo’s experience includes teaching at East Tennessee State University (ETSU) in addition to several years’ human resources-related work in Bolivia with companies such as Global Communities, PROSEC Engineers, Illimani de Comunicaciones S.A. (ATB National Media), and Comunicaciones El País S.A. (La Razón).



She is a doctoral candidate in ETSU’s Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis program and holds a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in Business Administration from the Universidad Privada Boliviana, a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from ETSU, and a graduate certificate in Economic Development from ETSU.