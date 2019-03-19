Ballad, Signature cut ribbon on assisted living

Above: (L-R) Signature HealthCARE CEO Joe Steier, Johnson City Vice Mayor Joe Wise and Ballad Health Chairman, President and CEO Alan Levine cut the ribbon at Princeton Transitional Care and Assisted Living. Photo by Bill Derby, publisher.

The former Northside Hospital site in Johnson City is once again an active component of the region’s healthcare economy. An assisted living center owned and operated by a partnership including Signature HealthCARE of Louisville, Ky., and Johnson City-based Ballad Health will have 47 skilled nursing beds and 60 assisted living apartments.

“When one hospital went down, this rose up,” said Alan Levine, chairman, president and CEO of Ballad Health at a Monday morning ribbon cutting for Princeton Transitional Care and Assisted Living Center.

Northside Hospital and the Johnson City Specialty Hospital were both closed when then-Mountain States Health Alliance opened Franklin Woods Community Hospital. Ballad Health, which was formed by the merger of MSHA and Wellmont Health System, recently sold the Specialty Hospital Building to Frontier Health.

Princeton Transitional Care will create somewhere in the neighborhood of 200 jobs when it reaches capacity.