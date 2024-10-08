Much-anticipated meat market nears grand opening

By A.J. Kaufman, Managing Editor

More than two years ago, Washington County Commissioners approved $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds for the Appalachian Producers Cooperative (APC) to develop a meat processing plant for local livestock farmers.

The concept solves logistical, financial and social pitfalls.

Leaders believe the plant is necessary, when almost 95% of cattle born in Tennessee are sold as calves at commodity prices to the Midwest. The remaining percentage are processed at small regional facilities, none of which are located in Washington County.

This dilemma causes farmers to lose out on potential profits, while Tri-Cities consumers are not eating meat raised in their area. Additional delays causing local livestock owners to often wait 12-18 months for their products to be processed. The new meat processing plant in Telford is expected to reduce that wait time because, as a farmer-owned cooperative, there will be no middleman between the people raising cattle and folks who want to purchase high quality local meat, thus reducing costs and increasing affordability.

The APC will locate its operation off Highway 11 E and employ up to 24 people. Beef processed at the plant will be sold in nearby stores and to restaurants.

The facility is estimated to be approximately 16,000 square feet on nearly 7 acres of land.

Mark Zinnanti has been APC project’s general manager for over a year.

As of early September, he told the Business Journal that wall framing, and cooler panels are being installed, while the building is completely under roof and site storm water control facilities are being installed.

Zinnanti remains hopeful that the grand opening will be sometime in late December or possibly into January. Additionally, once the website goes live, Zinnanti says “interested persons will be able to find updates relative to the Appalachian Producers Cooperative including careers, memberships, and much more.”

He told the Business Journal that the new facility has land, infrastructure, and allows the ability to have locally raised beef in our supermarkets. Zinnanti also says it will not impact traffic in the area or emit odor, due in part to strict cleaning and sanitary standard operating procedures. Inedible materials will be held at refrigerated temperature to minimize spoilage and resultant odor.

When beef is grown in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, then sold to local consumers, restaurants, and grocery stores, it will be the freshest available, mainly due to no prolonged shipping time across the Appalachian Highlands or storage times required.