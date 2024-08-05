As Southwest Virginia investment expands, Commonwealth receives national honor

Governor Glenn Youngkin Photo Courtesy Of Mark Robinson-Baker

By A.J. Kaufman, Managing Editor

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced in July that Simmons Equipment Company, a specialty mining equipment manufacturer, will invest $8.5 million to expand manufacturing operations into Russell County. The project, which aims to meet increasing international demand for soft rock machinery, will create 75 new jobs, and the company will maintain its existing facilities and employees in Tazewell County.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with Russell County and the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority to secure the project, and Youngkin approved a $270,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Russell County with this project. The company is also eligible to receive state benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created.

“We thank Simmons Equipment Company for their continued commitment to Southwest Virginia and the Commonwealth,” said Youngkin, who received 85% of the vote in Russell County during his 2012 win. “This expansion demonstrates that manufacturing growth continues to accelerate, and Virginia offers the strategic location to meet growing demand from international customers.”

Support for Simmons Equipment Company’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, ranked the No. 1 Customized Workforce Training Program in the United States by Business Facilities in 2024.

The program is a workforce initiative created by VEDP, with funding support from the governor’s administration and the Virginia General Assembly. It accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards and overall culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.

“This announcement is another exciting example of Southwest Virginia being open for business,” State Senator Todd Pillion explained. “Our region continues to compete at a high level for business and jobs in the manufacturing sector which reflects the strength of our workforce and open approach to economic growth. We are thrilled that as Simmons looked to expand their existing operations, they ended up next door to Russell County where this significant investment will benefit the community for years to come.”

Founded in Tazewell County nearly two decades ago, according to a July 8 press release, Simmons is a soft rock mining equipment manufacturer that employs cutting-edge engineering and technology to offer customized solutions to meet customer’s needs, providing equipment that unleashes maximum productivity while ensuring the health and safety of the miners who use it. Simmons manufactures a wide range of equipment for the soft rock mining sector, including battery and diesel-powered scoops, haulers, and longwall support vehicles.

Also in July, Youngkin announced that he is recommending the funding of 13 projects by the Appalachian Regional Commission, totaling $7.4 million in grants. All based in Southwest Virginia, they range from water and sewer improvements to Lee and Wise Counties to connecting the popular Mendota Trail with the City of Bristol’s downtown.

The governor claimed in a press release that “These projects represent the innovation and strong entrepreneurial spirit of the Appalachian region” as well as that “Economic development is a team sport, and Virginia’s made giant strides in business-ready sites, workforce development, regulatory reduction, infrastructure investment and all-of-the-above power solutions.”

Virginia reported non-farm payroll employment gains of 15,000 during June, totaling nearly 260,000 more jobs since January 2022. At the end of July, Youngkin announced that Virginia’s general fund revenues ended fiscal year 2024 $1.2 billion over the official forecast.

Additionally, Virginia recently was ranked “America’s Top State for Business” by CNBC. The annual ranking measures all 50 states on 128 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness to determine which states deliver what means the most to businesses.

“With top talent from high-ranking universities to robust supply chain infrastructure and a friendly business climate, Virginia has the perfect combination to make it a clear choice for business investment,” Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said in a press release after the announcement.

In a time where billions of federal dollars are available to build new facilities, Virginia is said to deliver the third-best infrastructure in the country. Youngkin and the General Assembly also have worked in a bipartisan manner to provide more than $5 billion in tax relief while making record investments in public education and the aforementioned infrastructure.

“When a business chooses to invest and grow in Virginia, we’re promising best-in-class talent, infrastructure, power solutions and business-friendly environment,” Youngkin added. “Our administration has facilitated waves of economic investment and business expansions to reinvigorate growth and opportunity across Virginia.”

In recent years, the Commonwealth has welcomed companies committing nearly $75 billion in capital investment or expansion. These included major corporations like Amazon Web Services, Boeing, Hilton, The LEGO Group, Northrop Grumman and Raytheon.