Washington County wins $2mm rail connectivity grant from TDOT

State Representative Matthew Hill

The Washington County Economic Development Council’s grant application for $2 million in rail connectivity funds has been approved by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

“This grant will allow East Tennessee Railway to make improvements to their existing rail line along North Broadway Street in Johnson City,” said Mitch Miller, economic development council CEO. “The improvements will allow for better service to deliver raw materials to existing industries serviced by the railroad.”

The announcement of the grant was made by State Representative Matthew Hill Tuesday morning. “This is a sizable investment in Washington County that will have a tremendous impact on our local economy and lead to additional job creation,” Hill said. “I am grateful to our Department of Transportation for their partnership and for allocating these resources to Washington County.”

Echoed Miller, “We are extremely appreciative of TDOT for awarding this grant to our region and the support of our governmental partners with the application.”