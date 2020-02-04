Tourism: Rocky Mount names new executive director

Cody Boring

Cody Boring has been named executive director of the Rocky Mount Historical Association. The association’s Board of Trustees, which sets the direction for Rocky Mount State Historic Site, chose Boring after a national search. He oversees the scenic 37-acre site, its multiple historic structures, a museum and the popular Cotswold sheep, as well as a dedicated team of staff members and volunteers.

Boring succeeds Sam Wegner, who retired after a career that spanned 40 years.

“Cody is an excellent leader who understands the special connection between Rocky Mount and the communities we serve,” said Jim Wozniak, the board’s president. “Cody will provide valuable expertise in sharing our impressive story with people of all ages using time-honored methods as well as new and innovative approaches. Rocky Mount is excited to welcome Cody as he builds on our tradition of providing a high-quality visit for our guests.”

Most recently, Boring served as vice president of marketing for the Virginia College of Business. He developed creative strategies and policies to recruit students and collaborated with a team to achieve certification from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.

Boring was an assistant professor of marketing at King University from 2013-2018. Besides teaching a full course load, he created all traditional undergraduate marketing specialization courses. He developed relationships with local businesses and the community for student internships and academic program feedback.

reviously, Boring was a web developer and designer for six years at Top Peak Designs in Copperhill.

“Rocky Mount is an integral part of our region’s history, and I am thrilled and grateful to serve the site and honor the legacy of the Cobb family,” Boring said. “Many people and organizations have a longtime bond with Rocky Mount, and I welcome the opportunity to support and grow those relationships. I also want to help others come to know and love Rocky Mount as a great place to learn in a fun and educational way how special Northeast Tennessee is.”

The site is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The association operates Rocky Mount under a contract with the Tennessee Historical Commission.