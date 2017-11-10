Region’s manufacturers announce growth in October

The region’s manufacturing economy got a boost in October from two expansions and one acquisition. Jarden Zinc will add jobs in Greene County, Techni-Glass will add jobs in Hawkins County. General Shale announced it will acquire Columbus Brick Co.

Jardin Zinc

Jarden Zinc Products officials announced in October the company will expand its operations in Greene County. The zinc products manufacturer plans to create 30 new jobs in Greeneville over the next five years.

“I want to congratulate Jarden Zinc on expanding in Greene County,” Tennessee Economic and Community Development Commissioner Robert Rolfe said. “With this expansion, our manufacturing sector will continue to grow and excel in our state. I want to thank Jarden Zinc for bringing new manufacturing jobs to Greeneville and look forward to continuing our partnership.”

Jarden Zinc, part of Newell Brands, is a manufacturer of solid zinc strip and zinc based products. The company was established in Greene County in 1970. Jarden Zinc produces coin blanks for currency in the U.S. and several foreign governments. Additionally, the company manufactures products for the automotive fuse market.

“We appreciate the support of our state and local government that allows us to grow our business and create jobs here in Greene County,” Thomas Wennogle, President of Jarden Zinc, said.

With this expansion, Jarden Zinc will convert 10,000 square feet of its existing facility in Greene County to make room for new production equipment.

“The opportunity for existing business to expand within our community is tremendous for Greene County. We always enjoy ribbon cuttings for new facilities. However, it is a special time when we can stand alongside our neighbors and celebrate expanding businesses,” Greene County Mayor David Crum said. “The expansion of an existing business with a history of being a good corporate citizen is especially rewarding.”

Techni-Glass

Techni-Glass, Inc. officials announced October 23 the company will expand in Surgoinsville. The custom glass manufacturer will invest $1.5 million and create 54 new jobs in Hawkins County.

“This is the third announcement we have had in Hawkins County since May,” Rolfe said, “and it is great news that Techni-Glass is helping us continue this momentum in Hawkins County and the state of Tennessee by expanding here.”

Techni-Glass manufactures double edging, CNC cutting, CNC milling, roll coating, tempering and laminating glass products. The company’s highly trained and experienced staff applies glass fabrication capabilities in a variety of ways and serves many industries including sports and recreation, food services and home kitchens.

“Techni-Glass opened in 1997 with only five employees doing only glass screen printing in a 15,000-square foot facility. I am thrilled Techni-Glass has grown so much in its 20 years in Hawkins County and is in its fifth expansion,” Techni-Glass President and CEO Pat Murphy said. “I am extremely thankful for the exceptional cooperation and support from the State of Tennessee and the individuals from NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership and the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board who assisted Techni-Glass in its expansion.”

Techni-Glass plans to renovate its current facility in Hawkins County. With this expansion, the company will add 15,000 square feet to its existing operations to make room for new equipment.

“I would like to thank Techni-Glass for its continued support and investment in Hawkins County,” Larry Elkins, Hawkins County industrial development board chairman, said. “This just proves that Hawkins County remains strong in job creation. We are excited about this expansion and look forward to the positive impact these jobs and investment will have on the citizens of Hawkins County. We are positive Techni-Glass will remain strong and continue to grow and prosper.”

General Shale

General Shale announced Oct. 31 it has acquired Columbus Brick Company, a family-owned manufacturer located in Columbus, Mississippi.

“Along with introducing a unique, premium brick line into General Shale’s product offerings, Columbus Brick Company brings a well-cultivated customer base that spans 18 states,” said Charles Smith, president and CEO of General Shale. “Columbus Brick delivers a long track record of high-quality products, as well as distribution channels that ideally complement our own delivery system. The acquisition provides General Shale with the opportunity to increase our U.S. footprint through additional locations in the Midwest and South, and we are excited to bring this outstanding company under our umbrella.”

Columbus Brick Company is a fourth-generation company that manufactures a variety of face bricks and custom shapes in a broad range of colors, textures and styles for residential and commercial applications. Established in 1890, the company is the only U.S. brick manufacturer to offer genuine paper cut brick. Columbus Brick can manufacture a maximum of 140 million brick units annually and employs 75 individuals.

“This acquisition demonstrates General Shale’s commitment to advancing our mission, which is to remain the preferred solutions provider of building materials in North America,” Smith said. “It also ensures Columbus Brick’s exceptional masonry products will remain in the marketplace for many more years to come.”