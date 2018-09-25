President Trump to tout economy in Johnson City visit

President Donald Trump will make a midterm campaign appearance on behalf of the Marsha Blackburn US Senate campaign. The President will speak at an event scheduled for 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 1 at the civic center on the campus of Liberty Bell Middle School in Johnson City. A release issues by Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., said, “This is the sixth rally that President Trump has held in Tennessee and the first rally in the Johnson City area since he first began his race for president in June, 2015.” Mr. Trump visited Abingdon’s Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center as a candidate for President.

“The President is expected to discuss the latest news on the booming Trump economy, and the critical importance of protecting and expanding the GOP majorities in the House and Senate for his America First agenda,” the release continued.

“We are pleased to announce our next scheduled Make America Great Again rally on Monday, October 1 in Johnson City, Tennessee,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “With just 44 days from today until the midterm elections, President Trump looks forward to sharing the great news about the booming economy that’s delivered new jobs and bigger paychecks to Tennessee families. The President will also remind Tennesseans of the critical importance to get out and vote for Marsha Blackburn for the U.S. Senate,” he concluded.