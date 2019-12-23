Pal’s BEI rebranded as McClaskey Excellence Institute

On Jan. 1, 2020, Pal’s Business Excellence Institute will become McClaskey Excellence Institute. David McClaskey,president and founder of McClaskey Excellence Institute, stressed that mission, classes and consulting will remain the same. McClaskey, David Jones and Katie Wood will remain in place as the institute becomes an independent company with a new name and logo.

McClaskey added that significant growth the institute has enjoyed over the last 20 years made the move necessary in order to best serve its customers. In the short term, McClaskey and his team will still be able to be reached at the same phone numbers, email addresses and website. A transition will take place in the first quarter of next year, and new contact information will be made available at that time.