Miyake Forging to invest $13.7 million in new Phipps Bend plant

Photo above: The June 7 groundbreaking Photos courtesy NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership

By Scott Roberston

Miyake Forging, a Japan-based bearing and parts company, announced in June it will build a new automotive bearing parts manufacturing facility in Surgoinsville, Tenn.’s Phipps Bend Industrial Park. The company said it will create 60 jobs and invest $13.7 million in its inaugural North American operation.

“I have a great feeling about opening our new facility in Hawkins County,” Miyake Forging North America President Akitoshi Fujikawa said. “At Miyake, we are very happy to expand our business in the United States of America. We are extremely thankful to all of the people who helped make this happen. We hope to grow and contribute our humble efforts to the prosperity of Hawkins County and the United States.”

The announcement was hailed by Tennessee economic development executives at the June 7 groundbreaking. “I’d like to welcome Miyake to Tennessee and look forward to the company’s future in Hawkins County,” Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said. “Tennessee prides itself on craftsmanship and manufacturing excellence and I’m pleased that Miyake has chosen to call Tennessee home.”

Miyake will build a 45,000-square-foot facility in Phipps Bend Industrial Park in Hawkins County. The facility, which is expected to be operational by early 2018, will manufacture automotive bearing parts through hot and cold forging processes.

Founded in 1939 in Osaka, Miyake today operates its headquarters plant in Mie, with another plant in Shiga, Japan. The company also operates a 7,200-square-meter plant in Rayong, Thailand.

The company produces a variety of bearing parts that facilitate movement in machines, most notably automobiles. Among those are ball bearings, transmission and clutch bearings, hub bearings, tension bearings, taper and needle bearings. The company also manufactures parts for automotive steering and brake assemblies, as well as CVT and constant-velocity joints. In addition, parts are manufactured for motorcycles, piping and shafts.

Local officials and the Tennessee Valley Authority applauded Miyake for its investment in Hawkins County. “We are pleased to welcome Miyake Forging North America to Hawkins County,” Hawkins County Mayor Melville Bailey said. “Miyake’s decision to locate in Phipps Bend Industrial Park reinforces our position that Hawkins County offers the quality of workforce that industries need and want. We look forward to working with the company in any way possible to ensure many prosperous years in Hawkins County.”

“TVA and the Holston Electric Cooperative congratulate Miyake Forging North America Corporation on its announcement to locate and create new quality job opportunities in Surgoinsville, Tennessee,” said John Bradley, TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development. “We are pleased to partner with the State of Tennessee, Hawkins County Industrial Board, NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership and the Phipps Bend Joint Venture Managing Committee to facilitate Miyake’s new location decision.”