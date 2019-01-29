Inaugural Class of “Leadership Tennessee Next” announced

Bo Wilkes III and Dana Glenn

Leadership Tennessee, the state’s leadership education organization, this week announced the first class of Leadership Tennessee NEXT, its program offering early-to-mid career professionals in-depth personal and career development while fostering a better understanding of Tennessee.

Leadership Tennessee NEXT is the state’s only statewide leadership program focusing on Tennessee’s existing and emerging leaders and spanning geographic and industry boundaries. The first class has 25 members representing Tennessee’s diversity across the three Grand Divisions of Tennessee.

The class will meet three times across the state in Memphis, Nashville and Greeneville. Each session will feature engagement with Leadership Tennessee Signature Program members, highlight issues and opportunities specific to Tennessee, and promote personal skill development.

“At Leadership Tennessee we want to build a network of problem solvers and engaged citizens to come together on issues of statewide importance, and Leadership Tennessee NEXT is the first step in extending that network to the state’s emerging leaders,” Leadership Tennessee Executive Director Cathy Cate said.

“Cohort members will be educated, engaged, and inspired to make Tennessee a better place while expanding their personal, professional, and community networks, and we are very excited about the high- level experience this first class brings to the table as they come together over the course of the next three months.”

The first east Tennessee cohort of Leadership Tennessee NEXT includes:

• Jamie Ballinger, attorney, Baker Donelson

• Moise “Mo” Baptiste, executive director of experimental education and social impact, University

of Tennessee, Chattanooga

• Brandon Bruce, COO and co-founder, Cirrus Insight

• Jonathan Butler, manager of neighborhood services and development, City of Chattanooga, Department of Economic and Community Development

• Dana Glenn, director of marketing and business development, NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership

• Hannah Hopper, chief of staff, Emerald Youth Foundation

• Micah Johnson, COO and senior vice president, Bridge Public Affairs

• Jonathan Sexton, COO, Knoxville Entrepreneur Center

• Bo Wilkes III, vice president of corporate administration and governance, Ballad Health