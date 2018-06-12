Greene, Hamblen and Washington counties becoming “College Completion Community”

Greene, Hamblen and Washington counties are joining forces to become a single “College Completion Community” by jointly forming one of five “Completion Councils” in the Complete Tennessee program. That statewide program is designed to address challenges to Tennessee residents attaining post-secondary education.

Greene, Hamblen and Washington counties will make up a Northeast Tennessee community. Bradley and Meigs will be an East Tennessee community. Humphreys and Perry counties will be the Middle Tennessee Community. Lauderdale and Tipton counties will be one West Tennessee Community while Lake, Obion and Weakley counties will be another.

Each of the five communities will convene a group of advisors, known as a “Completion Council,” who will build a three-year completion plan of action designed to address the greatest challenges to postsecondary achievement in their region. The Completion Council will include educators, chamber of commerce members, business and community leaders, and elected officials.

The Northeast Tennessee council is being developed and led by Washington County Mayor Dan Eldridge, Greene County Partnership President and CEO Matt Garland, and Hamblen County Ready by 6 Coordinator Tish Jones.

