Greene County Partnership CEO resigns
The executive board of the Greene County Partnership Monday received and accepted the resignation of CEO Matt Garland. Garland had joined the partnership in late 2016 after serving for eight years in Northeast Tennessee for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. Garland told The Business Journal and bjournal.com he is leaving the partnership to take another position in Northeast Tennessee, “I will be remaining in the region and I will continue to work in economic development.”