Governor Lee promises workforce development efforts Reviewed by BJournal Admin on . Tennessee Governor Bill Lee  and First Lady Maria Lee share a moment after Lee was sworn in as Tennesseeís 50th governor last Saturday inside the War Memorial A Tennessee Governor Bill Lee  and First Lady Maria Lee share a moment after Lee was sworn in as Tennesseeís 50th governor last Saturday inside the War Memorial A Rating: 0
You Are Here: Home » News » Governor Lee promises workforce development efforts

Governor Lee promises workforce development efforts

Posted by: Posted date: January 22, 2019 In: News | comment : 0
Governor Lee promises workforce development efforts

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee  and First Lady Maria Lee share a moment after Lee was sworn in as Tennesseeís 50th governor last Saturday inside the War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville. Courtesy of Williamson County Herald

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee took the oath of office Saturday morning, offering in his remarks a message of unity and commitment, with emphasis on limited government and improved workforce development.

“I believe that education is more than a test score,” Lee said. “It’s about preparing a child for success in life. A resurgence of vocational, technical and agricultural education, and the inclusion of civics and character education, combined with reforms, will take Tennessee to the top tier of states.

“Government is not the answer to our greatest challenges,” Lee said. “Government’s role is to protect our rights and our liberty and our freedom. I believe in a limited government, that provides unlimited opportunity for we the people to address the greatest challenges of our day.

“Tennesseans, we stand in one of the great states in all of America. But out greatness has never come from what any one individual did. Our greatness has always come from the collective lives, service, commitment and sacrifice of those who came before us—because of what we have always done as a people together, in community with each other, in service to our state and to our neighbors.

“We are famous for our three grand divisions of East, Middle and West Tennessee, represented by the three stars on our flag. It is important however to remember that the blue circle around the three stars on our flag represents the unity of our state. I believe that Tennesseans have much more that unites us than divides us.”

Lee said he plans to hit the ground running. He held his first cabinet meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Share

About The Author

Number of Entries : 105

Related posts

Copyright The Business Journal. All rights reserved.

Scroll to top