Golden named ETSU Allen and Ruth Harris Chair of Excellence in Business

Pictured above: David Golden, ETSU’s new Allen and Ruth Harris Chair of Excellence, speaks with ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland. Business Journal file photo.

Former Eastman Vice President David Golden is the new Chairholder of the Allen and Ruth Harris Chair of Excellence in Business at East Tennessee State University. Golden will also serve as professor of practice.

According to the university, the principal mission emphases of the chair are:

• To strengthen the working relationships between ETSU’s programs in business and the regional business community

• To enhance the regional, national and international reputation of ETSU and its business programs

• To enhance the academic, research and service programs in business, with an emphasis on management skills and practices

•To assist with the development of the ETSU MBA program which serves as a means of upgrading the management skills of area personnel

• To provide expertise to businesses and other organizations seeking to

improve their management systems and practices

Golden retired from Eastman in July 2019, having served as senior vice president, chief legal and sustainability officer, and corporate secretary. Golden was an original member of the ETSU Board of Trustees. He stepped down from that post in July 2020. Golden is a graduate of Brigham Young University and the J. Reuben Clark School of Law at Brigham Young.

Golden succeeds Dr. Allen Spritzer, who had held the chair since 1999.