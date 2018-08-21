GO Virginia Region One project approved for funding

The GO Virginia State Board at its Aug. 14 meeting, accepted the approval of an enhanced capacity building project that will promote Southwest Virginia’s workforce and bring new jobs to the region. The SWVA Hub Link proposal was recently recommended by the Region One Council for administrative approval to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. The proposal was approved for $27,547 in Per Capita Grant funding, which will provide planning resources to develop the strategic steps required to construct the SWVA Hub Link portal.

A project of the Southwest Virginia Technology Council, SWVA Hub Link, is a talent connection initiative, which brings together components of the talent pipeline supporting technology company recruitment efforts throughout Region One. Partnering with both four-year and two-year higher educational institutions as well as regional employers and those interested in establishing operations in the region, SWVA Hub Link will provide a user-friendly and effective platform, which connects technology employers to qualified talent, and provides a common information portal with the region’s resources.

“The Technology Council is looking forward to partnering with GO Virginia and the region to bring the SWVA Hub Link to fruition,” said SWVTC Executive Director and CEO Esther Bolling. “It is the Technology Council’s mission to address technology issues for business, education and government with the purpose of enhancing the vitality and social well-being of Southwest Virginia. The SWVA Hub Link will help us achieve our goals and shape a scalable system to address the interest of technology companies in the region, bringing higher paying jobs to Southwest Virginia’s workforce.”

Once all the necessary pieces are pulled together, the Southwest Virginia Technology Council intends to submit a proposal for GO Virginia funding to build the platform. “We are glad to see this project approved,” said Mike Quillen, chair of the Region One Council. “Once fully implemented, the SWVA Hub Link will support the growing technology industry by developing and sustaining the pipeline of technology talent in the region, thereby advancing the goal to diversify Southwest Virginia’s economy. These types of enhanced capacity building projects are fundamental to a successful implementation plan and it is encouraging to see the State Board and DHCD recognize their importance.”