Scholle IPN to invest $31.1 million, create 75 jobs in Smyth County￼￼

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin

Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that Scholle IPN, a leading global supplier of total flexible packaging solutions, will invest $31.1 million to expand its operation in Smyth County.

The company will expand the facility by 73,000 square feet to accommodate new manufacturing lines for film extrusion and packaging, and add over 800 feet in new rail track to support the inflow of resin, an integral raw material for production. Virginia successfully competed with Illinois and Georgia for the project, which will create 75 new jobs.

“Cataylzing economic growth in Southwest Virginia is a priority for my Administration, and we are thrilled that Scholle IPN will reinvest in its Smyth County operation and create 75 high-quality manufacturing jobs,” said Governor Youngkin.“This valued employer continues to demonstrate a commitment to creating new jobs and opportunities for residents in this region, and this significant expansion will further solidify Scholle’s longevity in the Commonwealth.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Smyth County, the Mount Rogers Regional Partnership, and the Town of Chilhowie to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $600,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Smyth County with the project.

Scholle IPN is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. The company is also eligible to receive benefits from the Rail Industrial Access Program through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, subject to approval by the Commonwealth Transportation Board.

“Southwest Virginia has the assets a business needs to thrive,” said Congressman Morgan Griffith. “Scholle IPN’s decision to invest $31.1 million and create 75 new jobs is a tribute to Smyth County’s workforce and economic climate. I look forward to the benefits this expansion will bring to the region.”

Headquartered in Northlake, Illinois, Scholle IPN is one of the world’s largest and most innovative packaging manufacturers, providing sustainable packaging solutions for the food, beverage, and non-food sectors. The company specializes in packaging solutions such as barrier films, ergonomic fitments, and state-of-the-art filling equipment for bag-in-box and spouted pouches.

The company has grown significantly over the last 70 years, manufacturing flexible packaging in 16 locations across five continents, with sales support in two additional countries.

“Southwest Virginia has truly become an advanced manufacturing corridor and we are proud to continue to invest in the region,” said Ross Bushnell, President and CEO of Scholle IPN. “By committing over $30 million in the expansion of our Chilhowie, Virginia, facility, we not only better serve the needs of our customers across North America, we also ensure that Chilhowie and the State of Virginia remain at the forefront of our sustainable packaging capabilities.”