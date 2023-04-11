Nominate a Healthcare Hero

The 31st annual recognition of the extraordinary individuals and organizations that go above and beyond the call of duty every day.

Healthcare Heroes are the men and women who go above and beyond the call of duty everyday. For more than 30 years, The Business Journal of Tri-Cities, TN/VA has honored these heroes on behalf of the business community they serve. Without healthy employees and customers, business cannot survive. Healthcare Heroes keep our region’s people and businesses well cared for.

To nominate an individual or organization today, email news@bjournal.com or mail to:

P.O. Box 5006, Johnson City, TN 37602

with a letter of recommendation stating what makes them a Healthcare Hero.

Deadline for nominations is the close of business on May 19.

In addition to recognizing general Healthcare Heroes, five special Cup of Kindness© Awards will be presented from the following categories:

Innovation Award

To a provider whose inventive thinking furthered the delivery of care.

Distinguished Service Award

To a provider who has shown leadership and excellent service over a sustained period of time.

Community Service Award

To an individual or organization for excellence in public health.

Meritorious Service Award

To an individual who has shown excellence in administration.

Support Service Award

To a provider for outstanding assistance in the field of health care.

Nominations are judged based on the impact nominees make on the community, the difficulty of their accomplishment, innovation of their work, their leadership qualities and the quality of the nominee’s documentation.

The 2023 Healthcare Heroes Luncheon is Friday, July 21, 12:00PM

The Carnegie Hotel, Johnson City