Ramsey Agriculture Center opens for business

Photo above: Ron Ramsey poses in front of the newly opened center, May 20.

A new meeting facility available to businesses and organizations began operations last month, bearing a familiar name. Before a crowd of nearly 300 people, the Ron Ramsey Agriculture Center near the Tri-Cities airport officially opened its doors May 20.

“For many years, I served not only the people of Sullivan County, but also the citizens of Tennessee,” said former Lt. Governor Ron Ramsey. “What motivated me as an elected official was bringing value to the people that elected me and by doing things that improved the quality of life for all Tennesseans. This center will bring great value to our region by providing a useful, multi-purpose venue with modern amenities,” Ramsey said.

The new center features a 300-seat conference area with a commercial kitchen. The conference room boasts 12-foot motorized projection screens, laser projectors, encrypted wireless microphones, touch screen audio controls, visual interface, podiums, and edge-to-edge sound coverage. The sound system, projectors and room can be split into two separate rooms when hosting various sized events that may require multiple rooms.

“The Ron Ramsey Agriculture Center will be an all-inclusive venue for agriculture education in our region,” said County Director & Extension Agent Chris Ramsey. “The ag center will allow us to bring a greater awareness to agriculture in our region.

The center will also be a great economic multiplier through agricultural events. The ag center will attract regional, statewide, and multi-state events, benefitting a wide and

diverse audience.”