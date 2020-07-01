NETTA announces 2020 Pinnacle Award winners

Above: Kayla Carter holds a trophy presented to organizers of the Meet the Mountains Festival.

The Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association has announced the 2020 winners of the Pinnacle Awards. Festival or Event of the Year honors went to the Meet the Mountains Festival promoted by the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership and Tell It To Me: The Johnson City Sessions 90th Anniversary Celebration, promoted by the ETSU Center for Appalachian Studies. Leah Ross was honored as Tourism Professional of the Year and Logan McCabe received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Other honorees included:

Best New Event

Long Trip Home Community Play

McKinney Center



Best Sports Event

Tennessee Big Shots Benefiting Niswonger Children’s Hospital

Visit Kingsport



Attraction of the Year

Dickson-Williams Mansion



Hands On! Discovery Center



Best Marketing Campaign

Sharkation 2019 featuring Sammy the Shark

Greene County Partnership Tourism



Long Island Iced Tea

Visit Kingsport



Best Public Relations Campaign

2nd Annual High Tops to High Heels

Greene County Partnership Sports Council



Round Three of the Long Island Iced Tea Battle

Visit Kingsport



Advertising and Promotions: Brochure or Guide

Find Your Farmers Market Map

Appalachian Resource Conservation & Development Council



Visit Kingsport Visitors Guide



Advertising and Promotions: Rack Card

Lyrics on the Lawn

Main Street Greeneville



Advertising and Promotions: Print

Johnson City Sessions Poster

Visit Johnson City



Advertising and Promotions: TV Commercial

Rewind in Time

Main Street Jonesborough



Advertising and Promotions: Long Video

We’re Going on a Farm Tour!

Appalachian Resource Conservation & Development Council



Advertising and Promotions: Long Video

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion 2019 Recap

Birthplace of Country Music



Advertising and Promotions: Short Video

Ken Burns on the Birthplace of Country Music Museum

Birthplace of Country Music



Advertising and Promotions: Social Media Campaign

Shop Small Social Media Campaign

Main Street Jonesborough



Partnership Award

General Morgan Inn and Niswonger Performing Arts Center



Adventure Tourism Award

Rob Cole



Rising Star Award

Jenna Moore

Volunteer of the Year

Cristy Dunn



Hospitality Leader of the Year

Steve Bales