NETTA announces 2020 Pinnacle Award winners
Above: Kayla Carter holds a trophy presented to organizers of the Meet the Mountains Festival.
The Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association has announced the 2020 winners of the Pinnacle Awards. Festival or Event of the Year honors went to the Meet the Mountains Festival promoted by the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership and Tell It To Me: The Johnson City Sessions 90th Anniversary Celebration, promoted by the ETSU Center for Appalachian Studies. Leah Ross was honored as Tourism Professional of the Year and Logan McCabe received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Other honorees included:
Best New Event
Long Trip Home Community Play
McKinney Center
Best Sports Event
Tennessee Big Shots Benefiting Niswonger Children’s Hospital
Visit Kingsport
Attraction of the Year
Dickson-Williams Mansion
Hands On! Discovery Center
Best Marketing Campaign
Sharkation 2019 featuring Sammy the Shark
Greene County Partnership Tourism
Long Island Iced Tea
Visit Kingsport
Best Public Relations Campaign
2nd Annual High Tops to High Heels
Greene County Partnership Sports Council
Round Three of the Long Island Iced Tea Battle
Visit Kingsport
Advertising and Promotions: Brochure or Guide
Find Your Farmers Market Map
Appalachian Resource Conservation & Development Council
Visit Kingsport Visitors Guide
Advertising and Promotions: Rack Card
Lyrics on the Lawn
Main Street Greeneville
Advertising and Promotions: Print
Johnson City Sessions Poster
Visit Johnson City
Advertising and Promotions: TV Commercial
Rewind in Time
Main Street Jonesborough
Advertising and Promotions: Long Video
We’re Going on a Farm Tour!
Appalachian Resource Conservation & Development Council
Advertising and Promotions: Long Video
Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion 2019 Recap
Birthplace of Country Music
Advertising and Promotions: Short Video
Ken Burns on the Birthplace of Country Music Museum
Birthplace of Country Music
Advertising and Promotions: Social Media Campaign
Shop Small Social Media Campaign
Main Street Jonesborough
Partnership Award
General Morgan Inn and Niswonger Performing Arts Center
Adventure Tourism Award
Rob Cole
Rising Star Award
Jenna Moore
Volunteer of the Year
Cristy Dunn
Hospitality Leader of the Year
Steve Bales