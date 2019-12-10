Kelly Price to become ECU CEO Jan. 1, 2020

Kelly Price

Eastman Credit Union’s board of directors announced in September of 2019 that Kelly Price, current executive vice president, will succeed Olan Jones upon his retirement beginning January 1, 2020, as the next CEO & president of ECU.

Fielding Rolston, who served as ECU’s board chairman for 22 years was very supportive of Price, as is current chairman, E. Wayne Kirk.

“Kelly has proven herself as an exceptional leader and we are delighted to name her to this position. She has served most of her years at ECU in a senior management capacity, directly reporting to Olan. Kelly has grown with the organization, learned the business first hand, and is prepared for the future,” Kirk said.

In her more than two decades at ECU, Price has held several leadership positions. Prior to being named executive vice president, she served as vice president of Member Services & Lending and vice president of Operations.

Price has served, both professionally and personally, as an avid volunteer to local and regional service organizations. She’s served in various roles and held numerous leadership positions on non-profit boards across the region.

“This appointment is an honor,” Price said. “Like Olan, I have a passion for what ECU does every day – helping members. Our team, nearly 900 strong, is comprised of talented, dedicated, and passionate individuals whose desire to serve is paramount. They sustain our culture of providing excellent products and service. Maintaining that strong culture of service excellence and building upon it will continue to be our focus for the future. We look forward to continued growth and to positively impacting even more members’ financial well-being.”

“Kelly Price is an excellent choice to lead ECU into the future,” Jones said. “She has been a member of ECU’s Senior Management Team since 2005 and has made many contributions to the organization’s success in leading numerous major projects, as well as established a long-term working relationship with both ECU’s Senior Management Team and the board of directors. Kelly has a degree in Accounting from the University of Tennessee and was certified as a CPA. Her background and work experience in accounting, along with her depth of management experience in many different ECU functions, makes Kelly ideally suited to lead ECU into the future. I am confident in Kelly’s leadership abilities and look forward to seeing ECU continue to grow and prosper.”