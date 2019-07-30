Angel Roundtable announces AI investment

Tony Lettich, pictured above

The Angel Roundtable, (ART) the angel investment network of the Appalachian Highlands, is pleased to announce an investment in ConverSight.ai, a leading national voice solutions-based AI platform with focuses in sales, manufacturing, transportation / supply chain, diagnostics and education.

The company, which is based in Indianapolis, IN, offers enterprises and academia voice enabled AI solutions that utilize an organization’s existing databases, libraries and systems to mine and facilitate the generation of operational insights for utilization by its management and staff members, increasing productivity and improving efficiencies, in a hands-free environment.

“Conversight.ai’s leadership in the conceptualization and development of this cutting edge, voice activated, AI technology is only one of the reasons that ART was interested in an investment in the company”, according to Tony Lettich, the managing director of the network. “Their ability to do so in a way that clearly addresses existing customer problems and ‘pain points,’ as demonstrated by their sales traction and history of strong customer service, as well as their recent acceptance into a TechStars Accelerator cohort was equally impressive. In short, management has demonstrated an ability to execute.”

Continuing, Lettich indicated “ART is pleased to have had the opportunity to work with the Conversight team and to lead their seed round supporting their efforts to lay foundations for the continued development of this industry leader.”

The “Conversight.ai team is delighted to have ART as our lead investment partner. We are very impressed with the depth of the due diligence process, and that made us well prepared for our next formal round of funding. Beyond dollars we are going to benefit from the decade of experience the members bring from academia, research, M&A, finance, legal, governance, and sales area. Together we make a reliable winning team” – says Ganesh Gandhieswaran, CEO of ConverSight.ai.