Outdoor Dining Enhancement Mini Grants awarded to 11 Kingsport restaurants
The Kingsport Chamber and Downtown Kingsport Association (DKA) announced grants Tuesday for eleven Kingsport restaurants to help alleviate some of the financial challenges brought on by COVID-19. Funded by the Kingsport Economic Development Board (KEDB) and administered by the Kingsport Chamber, the Kingsport Outdoor Dining Enhancement Mini Grant Fund assists with expenses to restaurants looking to enhance or expand their outdoor dining options or establish an outdoor dining area.
A total of $45,000 was awarded. Restaurants receiving the grants included: Backwoods Burger Bar, Braeden’s BBQ & Catering, Chef’s Pizzeria, Cornucopia, Fusion, High Voltage, Lynn Garden Restaurant, Main Street Pizza Company, Model City Tap House, Riverfront Seafood Company and The Shack. Examples of eligible equipment purchases include: tables, chairs, umbrellas, heaters, tents, greenhouse/igloo installations, patio enclosure panels, lighting, electrical, etc.