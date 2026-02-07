Northeast Tennessee locales awarded over $2 million in grants

More than $2 million in grant funding has been awarded to utility providers in Northeast Tennessee to assist in long-term planning for water and sewer systems.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) announced on Jan. 22 that 24 recipients had received nearly $7.4 million in funding across the state. The grants were awarded through the Infrastructure Planning Grant program.

“The grants announced today will enable 24 Tennessee communities to leverage additional grants and funding that will better prepare them for future economic development opportunities,” Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter said via press release. “We look forward to seeing how these projects drive long-term growth and success statewide.”

Across the Appalachian Highlands, several locales received funding. The City of Elizabethton, Erwin Utilities Authority and Brownlow Utility District of Johnson County each received a half-million dollars, while Bloomingdale Utility District was awarded $370,000.