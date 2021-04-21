NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership elevates Mease to workforce and special projects post

Abby Mease

NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership, the economic development organization serving Sullivan County and parts of Hawkins County has promoted Abby Mease to the newly created position of Workforce Development and Special Projects Coordinator.

“Abby Mease, in her two-plus years here, has continued to overachieve beyond her duties,” said Clay Walker, NETWORKS CEO. “She was already carving this niche through her own initiative and activities. Based on the interest from members of our board and the needs of the business community, this is just good timing and a natural fit. We’re happy to have someone on board who can do this job as well as it can possibly be done.”

Mease has been with NETWORKS in the role of administrative assistant since December 2018. Prior to that, she worked in accounting and administration management for Ovation Polymer Technology and Engineered Materials in Marion, OH. Mease is a graduate of Case Western Reserve University.