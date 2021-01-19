Bank of Tennessee begins implementing executive management succession plan

Above: Dale Fair, Grant Summers and Will Barrett

Bank of Tennessee has announced the promotion of three top executives. In a release dated Jan. 17, BancTenn Chairman William B. Greene said Dale Fair, Grant Summers and Will Barrett will each be taking on new responsibilities in 2021.

Fair, president and CEO, has been promoted to chairman of the board of Bank of Tennessee. He will retain his CEO duties until his retirement later in 2021. “Dale is one of the major titans of banking in our region,” Greene said. “His long history is a legacy of what all senior bankers want to be. Dale is conservative and keeps a steady hand on the direction of the bank through the years.”

Summers, president of Summers-Taylor Inc. and an active member of the Bank of Tennessee Board of Directors, was selected to serve as vice-chairman of the board. “Grant and his parents, Rab and Nita Summers, along with his grandparents (who were co-founders of Carter County Bank, now part of BancTenn. Corp.) have been major owners of the bank since 1939,” Greene said. “Grant, a Duke University graduate in engineering along with his MBA from The Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, has become a major economic force in our region.”

Barrett, COO has been promoted to president of the bank. As president/COO, Barrett will be responsible for managing the daily operations of Bank of Tennessee and its divisions, Carter County Bank and Mountain Community Bank. “I know Will Barrett is the right leader to continue the tremendous success that the bank has been experiencing,” Fair said.