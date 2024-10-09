A conversation with Tennessee’s lieutenant governor

By A.J. Kaufman, Managing Editor

The 50th lieutenant governor of Tennessee, Randy McNally has been state senator from the 5th district since 1987. As we continue to seek out voices from state leadership, the Business Journal enjoyed the opportunity to sit down with the former pharmacist who was elected lieutenant governor and Senate Speaker nearly eight years ago.

Business Journal: Why did you originally get involved in politics and then pursue a leadership role within the state?

Randy McNally: I originally got involved in politics when I volunteered to help with the Winfield Dunn for Governor campaign. Back then, Republicans didn’t usually win statewide elections. Middle and West Tennessee were traditionally Democratic strongholds. Only East Tennessee was reliably Republican. But Howard Baker had recently won a U.S. Senate seat as a Republican so there was some hope.

I was lucky to get involved right at the beginning of Tennessee becoming a two-party state after being dominated for years by Democrats. And now, of course, Republicans are as dominant as Democrats were back then.

A few years after the Dunn campaign, a state house seat opened up in Oak Ridge, and I decided to run for it. I have focused primarily on finance and budget issues in the General Assembly and held various leadership roles during my tenure. I always viewed my pursuit of leadership roles as a chance to advance policies that are good for the state.



BJ: You and Gov. Lee remain extremely popular here in the Tri-Cities. Why is that the case, and as our magazine promotes regionalism, what are you most proud of doing for this region?

RM: I think the governor’s popularity and the popularity of our legislature are directly related to the policies we have enacted and their success. I think Northeast Tennessee appreciates our focus on economic development. The region has an amazing workforce and a way of life that is attractive to so many employers. Part of our job is selling the region’s innate qualities to companies, who then bring jobs and prosperity to the region.

BJ: Newcomers continue to flock to the Volunteer State. Why does Tennessee — particularly the region we cover and area you represent — continue to hold such great appeal for transplants?

RM: Tennessee is one of the lowest-taxed states in the union. We have no income tax and have cut or repealed over $2 billion in taxes over the last decade. Our state budget is structurally balanced. We not only fund the necessary functions of state government, but because of our financial responsibility, we can be forward-looking and respond to crises. Our pro-business mindset and high standard of living are key to attracting newcomers.

But as much as politicians and government officials like to take credit for success, it’s more about the people and the culture here. People want to be here because of what the people who are already here have created.



BJ: Are you currently working on any major economic development opportunities in Northeast Tennessee — healthcare, education, childcare — that may not have received significant coverage, and you’d like to share more about?

RM: We are always looking for opportunities to help economic development. There are great existing corporate partners in Northeast Tennessee, like Eastman, who always seem to be expanding.

BJ: Is there anything on the horizon for the 2025 legislative session you’d like to preview or any other news to tell us?

RM: The two biggest issues the next legislature will tackle will likely be education and crime. These are always important issues and ones we have consistently worked on. Last year the governor’s school choice initiative made a lot of progress but ultimately came up short. I expect the governor will continue that effort, and that it will be one of many issues the legislature deals with. I also expect issues regarding crime and the judicial system will take center stage. We have seen too many cases of violent career criminals getting released on bail or getting released too early and reoffending. While some progress was made on this issue with Jillian’s Law — a law that makes sure people who are found incompetent to stand trial still face some consequences — there is still much work to do.