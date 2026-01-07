UVA Wise helps develop historic Inn, receives workforce training grant

IDA Executive Director Brian Falin, left, and UVA Wise Chancellor Donna Henry

Photos courtesy of Just Adventure Productions and Office of the Governor

By A.J. Kaufman, Managing Editor

The Wise County Industrial Development Authority (IDA), the University of Virginia’s College at Wise (UVA Wise) and The Inn at Wise announced in December new ownership of the historic hotel and outlined plans to transform the property into a boutique destination for travelers, students and the community.

Officials welcomed Mike Patel as the new owner and introduced a phased vision to refresh guest rooms and common areas, reintroduce on-site dining and strengthen partnerships with local institutions. With extensive hospitality experience spanning multiple states, Patel is dedicated to honoring The Inn’s heritage while guiding its operations for future success.

“The Inn at Wise is a special local asset with deep roots in this community,” Patel said. “We’re committed to honoring the hotel’s history while enhancing the guest experience with thoughtful updates and a renewed focus on hospitality. I’m grateful to join the Wise community and look forward to working with local partners to make The Inn a destination people are excited to visit and proud to recommend.”

The announcement also highlighted a new partnership between The Inn and UVA Wise. Students in Hospitality and Tourism Management, Business Administration, and related fields will gain hands-on experience in hotel operations, guest services, marketing, food service, event management and more.

“This partnership will give our students valuable real-world experience in a professional setting right in the heart of our community,” UVA Wise Chancellor Donna Henry explained. “Our Your College for a Lifetime strategic plan emphasizes UVA Wise’s focus on preparing students for meaningful careers after graduation and this collaboration with The Inn perfectly reflects that commitment while also contributing to the growth of a vibrant local economy.”

The announcement also reflected on the Wise County IDA’s stewardship of the property, which sat vacant and in disrepair for many years until the IDA purchased and restored it in 2014. Former IDA Executive Director Carl Snodgrass, who passed away three years ago, led the restoration effort and dedicated significant personal time and labor to saving the building.

To honor Snodgrass’s legacy, a photo of him will be displayed prominently in the hotel lobby following the planned renovations. His wife and son participated in a ceremonial unveiling at the announcement.

“The IDA stepped in to save The Inn when its future was uncertain,” Wise County IDA Chairman Cliff Carson said. “Seeing it now in the hands of an experienced owner fulfills the vision that began with Carl Snodgrass and the IDA Board many years ago.”

In the years before his passing, Snodgrass and the IDA Board enlisted the assistance of an experienced regional broker, Fred McClellan, to begin the process of identifying a new owner and operator for The Inn.

“Working alongside the Wise County IDA Board over the past six years to identify the right steward for The Inn at Wise has been a great honor,” McClellan noted. “From the outset, our shared goal was to ensure this historic property would be entrusted to someone who both respects its legacy and has the experience to lead it into a successful future. I am confident that Mr. Patel is the right person for this moment, and I look forward to seeing The Inn continue to thrive under his leadership.”

The Wise County IDA will continue its support of The Inn’s success over the coming months by assisting with key structural and mechanical system improvements. IDA Executive Director Brian Falin said the hotel’s proximity to the college and highways makes it a valuable asset to Wise.

“The Inn at Wise has long been an anchor for our community and a symbol of what thoughtful reinvestment can accomplish,” Falin explained. “Mr. Patel’s vision aligns with Wise County’s goals for tourism and economic growth and local engagement, and we look forward to seeing The Inn thrive in its next chapter.”

A formal grand reopening ceremony is anticipated once the planned improvements are complete. The community will be invited to return and celebrate the renewed future of the historic landmark.

On campus, just before his term ended, Gov. Glenn Youngkin paid a final visit to Wise. He announced that the Virginia Clean Energy Innovation Bank is awarding $275,000 to UVA Wise for a nuclear control room simulator that will provide workforce training in Southwest Virginia.

The small modular reactor (SMR) control room simulator will support workforce and professional training, additional K–12 STEM programming, and community open houses to build public understanding of advanced nuclear technology and clean energy. By anchoring SMR-focused education in Southwest Virginia, the project is intended to help prepare a skilled regional workforce for future nuclear deployment and energy-intensive industries such as data centers.

“By investing in advanced nuclear training in Southwest Virginia, we are preparing our students and workers for the next generation of high-paying energy and technology jobs while strengthening our All-American, All-of-the-Above Energy Plan,” Youngkin said in a speech.

The grant will support its purchase, installation and initial training activities. UVA Wise will begin installation and training this month.

A recent Economic Impact Study from the University of Virginia shared that UVA Wise is contributing to the region’s Economy and Community in several impactful ways, including by supporting 1,014 jobs and generating over $91 million in output within Southwest Virginia.