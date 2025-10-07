Two governors celebrate region in one historic appearance

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Bill Lee pay a special dual visit to the Tri-Cities. Photo by A.J. Kaufman

By A.J. Kaufman, Managing Editor

In a unique moment for the region, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined up for an event celebrating their states’ accomplishments just before Labor Day weekend.

And one of the Tri-Cities was the convenient and appropriate location. For the first time in 30 years, the sitting governors of the Commonwealth and Volunteer State appeared together along the state line in Bristol.

Held inside the Bristol Train Station, Lee and Youngkin delivered bullish speeches and then took brief questions from regional media and greeted guests. Both governors received a commemorative bronze State Street Marker at the event’s conclusion.

A full house of more than 100 — mainly regional political and business leaders from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia — attended the event that lasted just over an hour.

Following introductions from Bristol TN/VA Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Rhinehart and State Rep. Israel O’Quinn — who commended the governor for his many visits to the region and leadership — Youngkin praised the Southwest Virginia delegation as “the hardest working delegation in the entire Commonwealth” and commended Lee, noting Tennessee’s governor was one of the first people to call him after he was elected.

“When I was a new governor, I needed a little counsel from someone a little more experienced, where I was able to call and ask Governor Lee, ‘how do you do this, how have you dealt with this public safety issue?’ And he was incredibly forthcoming the entire time,” Youngkin explained to reporters after his speech, calling Lee a good friend. “It’s when we share best practices, where we don’t care who wins… because we’re working for our respective citizens, that we find that both Tennessee and Virginia can both thrive.”

Lee and Youngkin discussed the way both states collaborated during Hurricane Helene and throughout their terms in office. The men agreed working together has been critical to their states’ success, especially in the Tri-Cities. He noted he began his term nearly four years ago by making sure the Virginia side of Bristol was open, like the Tennessee side, which was thriving.

“We have seen businesses invest, we have seen people move here, we have seen the contributions from generous philanthropic entities across the region…Bristol is on the move,” Youngkin said. “It’s fun when I am recruiting companies to talk about this region…I get to talk about the workforce, the quality of life, and I get to talk about the basic theme, which is it’s the best place to live and work and raise a family, right here in God’s country. It’s so exciting.”

Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower introduced Lee by claiming, “He loves the people of Tennessee, and he works every day to do what is right from Mountain City to Memphis and especially in Bristol.”

Telling the story of a transplant from New York to Tennessee who said, “I feel like I’ve come back to America,” Lee added, “when I come to Bristol…I feel like this is America at its finest, and people around this country have discovered that communities like this cannot be taken for granted. I certainly don’t take it for granted.”

Although the speeches were predominantly apolitical, both governors spoke about achievements, including education reform, healthcare improvements and economic growth, particularly that six southeastern states now hold the vast majority of the country’s GDP.

“We are fortunate to live in Tennessee. We have a unique set of circumstances that makes our people different,” Lee explained at one juncture. “There’s a reason there is enormous economic growth happening in both of our states. There is a reason people are moving to our states. There is a reason this part of our country is becoming the economic center of America…And that’s not because of the governors. Governors come and go. It’s the people, the business leaders, the communities, the men and women of law enforcement. It’s the people in Bristol that make Bristol America at its finest. It’s not the governor in Nashville.”

Regional business leaders appreciated the event.

“It is always a good thing when Governor Lee is in the area, particularly when it’s in celebration and not because of something gone wrong, such as the aftermath of Hurricane Helene,” NETWORKS Sullivan CEO Clay Walker told the Business Journal. “It was especially enjoyable to see him along with Governor Youngkin. Governor Lee and Governor Youngkin clearly have a great friendship, and while we find ourselves competing with each other often in economic development and in other areas, as neighbors, our success is linked, and it behooves us that our governors support each other so readily and consistently.”