The 40 Under Forty Edition

The 2024 Class of 40 Under Forty

Throughout the evening of Nov. 2, the regional business community gathered at the Johnson City Country Club to celebrate the 32nd class of 40 under Forty honorees. Nearly 300 people attended the event. Among them, of course, were this year’s chosen recipients, their family members and colleagues, as attendees celebrated the achievements and service of the latest class of rising stars.

The 2024 group included healthcare workers committed to improving health; there were also intrepid entrepreneurs who stepped up to start their own ventures, while finding time to serve their respective communities in various ways. Still, others are on the fast track up the corporate ladder, with the commitment to leading with integrity and ingenuity.

Successful people share important traits, but every group of new 40 under Forty honorees holds a distinctive identity. This year‘s class is made up of those who, while often raising families, maintain an ability to build businesses or projects that will serve as a cornerstone of progress in the Appalachian Highlands for years to come.

The Business Journal wishes to thank everyone who took time to submit a nomination this year. We would also like to thank our partners who helped ensure this year’s event was another grand success. Additionally, thanks go out to this year’s keynote speaker, Chris Jett, CEO of the Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network. We also thank our photographer, Jared Andrews, as well as the Johnson City Country Club, and Derby Publishing.

Download the December 2024 edition here