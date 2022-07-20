Tennessee Hills Distillery to expand operations in Sullivan County

Tennessee Hills Distillery founder Stephen Callahan at Tennessee Hills’ first location in Jonesborough. Photo by Dave Ongie

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Tennessee Hills Distillery officials have announced the company will invest $21.3 million to expand in Northeast Tennessee by adding a Bristol location to serve as the company’s new headquarters.



The new location will join Tennessee Hills Distillery’s two existing operations in Jonesborough and Johnson City. Through the project, Tennessee Hills Distillery will create 45 new jobs over the next five years as the company constructs an automated distillery, which will be housed in the company’s new headquarters on nearly nine acres off Highway 11 West.

“We are so grateful for the support Tennessee Hill Distillery has received the last eight years enabling us to grow into a superregional brand,” said Stephen Callahan, founder of Tennessee Hills Distillery. “Our mission is building something all Tennesseans can be proud of. It is an honor to join the Bristol and Sullivan County business communities to grow manufacturing and ‘experiential’ tourism in the region.”

The distillery’s new headquarters will not only specialize in highly automated distilling and packaging but will also house a museum highlighting the history of Tennessee whiskey, NASCAR, music and the distilling process. Once complete, the 35,000-square-foot facility is anticipated to be the fourth largest automated plant in Tennessee.



Founded in Jonesborough and a subsidiary of Rugged American Spirits, Tennessee Hills Distillery, has been part of the Sullivan and Washington County communities since 2014. The company is well known for establishing its first distillery in a historic salt house in Tennessee’s oldest town and for partnering with East Tennessee State University to build a brewing and distillation sciences program. With the addition of 45 new jobs in Bristol, the distillery will more than double its employee headcount in Northeast Tennessee.

“Tennessee’s strong business climate and skilled workforce continue to ensure success among companies like Tennessee Hills Distillery,” Lee said in a statement. “I thank this Tennessee-brand for its commitment to job creation and look forward to seeing many more years of success in Northeast Tennessee.”