Strong work ethic, desire to help others makes Cook stand out

Working in family law day in and day out can take a toll on a lawyer, but James “J.R.” Cook sees it as his calling.

His enthusiasm and expertise has helped the firm he built from the ground up with his partner Kara Page evolve into one of the most extensive family law practices in our region. Although it is a cliché, Cook said he wakes up each morning eager to go to work and serve the clients who come to Page & Cook for help.

“When I meet my clients, they’re in some of the worst times of their lives,” Cook said. “It is nice to be able to lead them through that, help them see the light at the end of the tunnel and give them a fresh start.”

Cook brings a workmanlike approach to his practice that he attributes to his grandfather and father-in-law. They were both hard workers, and he tries to follow their example by constantly setting new goals as soon as his current goals are achieved.

Cook’s dedication has not gone unnoticed by the judges he appears in front of on a regular basis. They say his professionalism, preparation and deep knowledge of the law make him stand out in the courtroom. Moreover, Cook’s tactful approach while zealously arguing on behalf of his clients makes him well respected among his peers.

But Cook is also intent on making a positive impact beyond the courtroom. In addition to representing many clients pro bono, Cook’s law firm has donated over $5,000 worth of Christmas gifts to children in the community. Cook is also involved with several local organizations that are dedicated to the health, safety and well-being of children in our region.

Cook is currently a member of the board of directors for the Early Learning Center at First United Methodist Church in Johnson City, where is very willing to take on jobs and responsibilities. He also participates in the organization’s annual 5K fundraiser and encourages others to donate time and help sponsor the event.

As Cook looks into the future, he wants to keep expanding Page & Cook and increasing the positive impact the practice makes on the community and the region as a whole.

“I’d like to see our firm grow even bigger and help more people,” Cook said. “I want it to be a place where others can work and people can find help.”

