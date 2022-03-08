Northeast State President Bethany Bullock announces resignation

Dr. Bethany Bullock, left, and Dr. Connie Marshall

Dr. Bethany Bullock announced her decision on Tuesday to resign as Northeast State Community College’s president, effective immediately.

Bullock said she planned to spend more time with family and would return to the classroom in Fall 2022 as a Business professor at Northeast State.

“Being president has been such a rewarding gift. I want to thank the Chancellor, the Tennessee Board of Regents, and the faculty and staff for selecting me as president in January of 2019 to move the College forward during a season of recovery and renewal,” Bullock said. “Little did we know that a global pandemic was around the corner, and the College would again be allowed to demonstrate its grit, growth, and grace during these past three years, as well.”

Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora W. Tydings expressed her thanks for President Bullock’s years of service. “We are certainly sad to see Dr. Bullock step down as president, but we respect her decision, and we look forward to having her back in the classroom.”



Tydings asked Dr. Connie Marshall, Northeast State’s vice president for Academic Affairs, to serve as interim president.



The chancellor said the search process would begin immediately and that Regent Miles Burdine of Kingsport would chair the search advisory committee. Regents Emily J. Reynolds and Danni Varlan will also serve on the committee.



Other search committee members representing Northeast State’s faculty, staff, students, alumni, and civic and business leaders from Northeast Tennessee will be announced when they are appointed, along with a search timeline.



Under Bullock’s governance, Northeast State opened a new $35 million Technical Education Complex, relocated the Aviation Technology program to a custom hanger at the Tri-Cities Airport, received a 10-year reaffirmation of accreditation, increased industry training programs and apprenticeships, and navigated COVID-19 with course delivery changes and safety protocols.

Marshall’s career at Northeast State spans more than 20 years. She has served as the director of Cardiovascular Technology and dean of Health Professions. Marshall was appointed interim vice president for Academic Affairs in February 2019 and named VP for Academic Affairs in December 2021.