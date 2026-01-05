Jerry Caldwell enters JA Business Hall of Fame

Photos by Earl Neikirk/NeikirkImage and A.J. Kaufman

By A.J. Kaufman, Managing Editor

Jerry Caldwell’s Bristol Motor Speedway career began nearly 30 years ago. He was named executive vice president and general manager of The Last Great Colosseum in 2010 and marks four years as president this month. Under Caldwell’s guidance, BMS hosts two major NASCAR Cup Series weekends each year, while the facility has transformed into a country music venue, football stadium and, last August, a Major League Baseball stadium.

Raised in the Winston-Salem area, Caldwell says his parents and his maternal grandfather — a World War II veteran — were very influential early on and taught him the value of hard work and having a positive attitude.

Caldwell first arrived in the Tri-Cities in 1993 as a King University student, where he also played on the golf team.

“King had a great impact on my life,” Caldwell told the Business Journal on a December morning from his BMS office. “It took me a while to get used to it, but I really found a great community there, strong believers that influenced and helped shape my faith.”

He also credited a business professor at King and Jewel Bell, who worked the campus switchboard from 1952-2022, overlapping the time Caldwell worked in the president’s office as part of his work-study program.

Running BMS the past 15 years comes with the joys and challenges of leading any large company.

“I think what initially drew me to really enjoy working at Bristol Motor Speedway were the great folks that worked here. They are a family-focused environment, very welcoming and supportive of each other,” Caldwell explained. “Obviously, Jeff Byrd was extremely influential as a boss, a mentor, and then later becoming my father-in-law. But without doubt, it was the people; not only the people that worked here, but also just the people affiliated with the Speedway — whether that’s at other racetracks or just strong supporters here in the community. And then the race fans that come year after year are like family members.”

He says one challenge of his job is preparing for new events while maintaining the track’s core business as a racing venue and an important part of the Tri-Cities community.

“This is a big, massive facility that is in a more rural market, and that has its blessings and its challenges,” Caldwell said. “Making sure that we can continue to put on wonderful NASCAR events and not lose sight of our core business (is a challenge). But also making sure that we are out looking for new events, whether that is the next football game or baseball game or something along those lines. And then making sure that we are good community partners; that we are paying attention to what is going on in the community and how we can support things.”

With many years left in his career, Caldwell sees reachable goals ahead for himself and BMS. This particularly includes special events, from other sports to music.

“One is making sure that we are taking care of our people here and that we are continuing to provide a great work environment,” he said. “A goal for me is how do we continue to establish Bristol Motor Speedway as a multi-purpose venue and getting a rhythm of some of these special events and other ways that we can use our property while still honoring our core business in NASCAR but making sure that we’re continuing to establish ourselves on the other front.”

As business and economic development occur across the Appalachian Highlands, Caldwell is proud to be part of successful ongoing regionalism.

“The beauty of this region attracts a lot of folks, and that is something that we are all blessed to be exposed to every day,” Caldwell explained. “I think when you look back at really challenging situations like the hurricane, you see the way we respond as a community in rallying around each other. I’m so proud of this area when we forget about county lines and state lines and city lines, and we view ourselves collectively as the most important, and we take care of each other. But I love when we also can lock arms and go try to make great things happen. That’s why I have been so supportive of regional efforts for several years now. I think it’s so important that we continue to view ourselves as a larger collective, and it’s still really important to keep our local activities and embrace that. We have some amazing little towns, counties and communities. But whenever we can lock arms and work together, we can do really special things.”

A memorable portion of Caldwell’s leadership tenure came not long ago, when BMS aided the community in heroic fashion. A few days after Hurricane Helene devastated the region, Caldwell said his team at the racetrack was looking for ways for the facility to contribute to relief. The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency designated BMS as the Northeast Tennessee Disaster Relief Center. BMS served as a home base for the logistics and search and rescue teams, donation site, staging area for recovery efforts and a major distribution center in the aftermath of the historic storm from October 2024 to January 2025. The South Building’s 80,000-square feet were filled with everything from medical and cleaning supplies to food and water.

“First off, I was so proud of our team, because they all stepped in, without hesitation, saying, what can we do? They responded with such passion and personal conviction,” Caldwell recalled. “I’m so proud to work for the company that I work for and owners like Marcus Smith and his family, who said, just do the right thing, just go support, and do whatever people need. Creating an environment where people can rally around the racetrack, where it can be accepted and embraced by everyone in the region as kind of theirs, and seeing so many community members that step up, and come over here and just give up their time. There were so many leaders in our community that I would walk through the distribution center and see them, with their sleeves rolled up, just working alongside everyone else, and I didn’t even know they were there. So, seeing that, I think, is what is the heart of this region — that people care about each other. You know, status goes away and you just do the right thing.”

Outside of work, Caldwell enjoys time with his wife, Belton, and their six children, ranging in age from 19 to 6. He says he spends a lot of time at soccer fields and various sports activities and musical activities. The family also likes to travel, hike, ride bikes and spend time with friends.

As for the organization that recently made him a Tri-Cities Business Hall of Famer, he is humbled by the award and proud of the organization.

“I love what Junior Achievement has done, and I have been supportive of it for many years,” Caldwell concluded. “We’ve had folks here at the racetrack that are more involved, volunteering in school systems. I have not done that yet but have been very supportive of it for years and love that they’re instilling that entrepreneurial spirit that Bristol Motor Speedway was founded upon in kids in our local school systems. I think it’s so important…I am honored to receive this award and be recognized in our community. And having my father-in-law and mother-in-law both having received the award, it’s something really special for our family.”