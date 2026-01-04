Momentum builds as JA East Tennessee deepens its impact in Tri-Cities

From left are Emily Peterson, Amy Wilson, Amy Maull, Fredrik Axelsson and Callie Archer Photo courtesy of Earl Neikirk/Neikirk Image

Junior Achievement (JA) in the greater Tri-Cities area continues to grow and thrive under the umbrella of Junior Achievement of East Tennessee, building on a year of strong progress, deeper community partnerships, and expanded programming opportunities for young people across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Last year’s successful leadership transition laid a strong foundation, and this year has brought even more momentum. Two full-time team members have now been hired to support local relationship-building, program delivery, volunteer engagement, and school partnerships—significantly strengthening JA’s presence in the region.

“Having dedicated staff based in the Tri-Cities has allowed us to be more responsive to educators, businesses, and community partners,” said Callie Archer, President of JA of East Tennessee. “The enthusiasm from this community has been incredible. People here care deeply about their students’ futures, and it shows.”

A growing network of support

Community leaders, educators, and business partners continue to rally around JA’s mission to deliver high-quality programs that equip young people with financial literacy, work readiness skills, and entrepreneurial thinking.

In just the past year, JA has built new in-roads with local employers, civic organizations, chambers of commerce, and school districts—helping expand access to hands-on learning experiences that prepare students for the careers of tomorrow.

JA BizTown Mobile arrives in the Tri-Cities

One of the most exciting developments is the introduction of JA BizTown Mobile, coming to the region for the first time. This immersive, traveling learning experience allows 5th and 6th graders to step into a simulated economy where they take on jobs, manage businesses, vote for mayor, and run a functioning town—all inside a fully portable, state-of-the-art learning lab.

“Bringing JA BizTown Mobile to the Tri-Cities is a game-changer,” Archer said. “It ensures that thousands more students can participate in one of JA’s most beloved and transformational programs, regardless of their school’s proximity to Knoxville.”

A Region on the rise

As JA’s footprint expands, so does its community of champions. A Greater Tri-Cities Regional Advisory Board continues to grow, and volunteers remain essential to delivering JA’s turn-key programming in schools throughout the area. With new staff, stronger partnerships, and JA BizTown Mobile on the move, the impact is on track to multiply once again.