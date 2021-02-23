Hall joins the staff of Business Journal, News & Neighbor

Kirsten Hall has been involved in many forms of media, from television to radio to magazine sales. Now, Hall is bringing her expertise as an account executive to the Business Journal of Tri-Cities Tennessee/Virginia and the Johnson City News & Neighbor, where she is eager to help businesses accomplish their advertising goals.

“I’m glad to be back in it,” said Hall, who worked most recently at VIP Seen Magazine. “I’ve missed seeing all the people I’ve built relationships with over the years. I really like being out and seeing all the people and learning about their businesses and their advertising needs.”

Hall has been a mainstay in the region for nearly 30 years. She earned her degree from Milligan and still crosses paths with folks who remember her work on the FOX 39 Kids Club.

Kirsten Hall

“It’s kind of nice they still recognize me from back in the early 1990s,” Hall said.

Bill Derby, publisher of the Johnson City News & Neighbor and the Business Journal of Tri-Cities Tennessee/Virginia, said, “We are happy Kirsten has joined our team. She brings a number of years of sales and marketing experience to both our publications. She has many friends and clients she has worked with in the past and will be a great addition to our national award-winning staff. Kirsten’s experience is focused on creating effective marketing programs for her customer’s success.”

In the near term, Hall is excited to help local businesses take advantage of the marketing opportunities offered by the Business Journal and the News & Neighbor.

“I think the Business Journal and the News & Neighbor can work hand in hand, so I’m excited about that,” Hall said. “There are some exciting things on the horizon.”