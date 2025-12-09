Interview: Emory & Henry lowers tuition by 50%

Emory & Henry University President Lou Fincher Photos courtesy of Emory and Henry University

By A.J. Kaufman, Managing Editor

Earlier this autumn, Emory and Henry University (E&H) made significant headlines by announcing it will lower undergraduate tuition by 50% — from $39,975 to just under $20,000 — beginning in Fall 2026. The school says this brings tuition costs closer to what students typically paid after scholarships and financial aid are applied. The move is designed to attract more students to start their futures at the private university in Southwest Virginia. Upon learning this new information, the Business Journal of Tri-Cities arranged an interview with E&H President Lou Fincher — inaugurated as the school’s 23rd president on Nov. 7 — to uncover more details and discuss an array of pertinent topics.

Business Journal: Tell me about how and why the tuition decrease concept came about (the numbers, the people involved and its genesis).

Lou Fincher: We knew for years that our “sticker price” didn’t accurately reflect what students were paying for tuition. In conversation with our Admissions team, we also heard that our price was often a barrier for students to even consider an education at Emory & Henry University. The move to reduce our published tuition price came about after several years of thought and consideration with our Board of Trustees and an ad hoc committee.

BJ: Hearing this news might be surprising to a layperson. Can you elaborate on the “bringing the tuition closer to what students typically pay after scholarships and financial aid are applied.” Will there be an increase in other fees or perhaps fewer scholarships to offset the price lowering?

LF: The new, lower published tuition price more accurately reflects what most students actually pay after scholarships and financial aid are applied. Students will still receive generous scholarships and financial aid; those awards have just been adjusted proportionally to align with the new tuition rate.

At this time, we don’t anticipate any significant increases in other costs, such as housing, meals or fees. As always, those expenses will vary based on the options students choose. Our goal is to make attendance at Emory & Henry more accessible for more families.

BJ: In addition to, I assume, increasing enrollment, what is the ultimate goal? Are you trying to attract students from outside Appalachia, or is this aimed at certain programs/majors?

LF: We believe that price should never hold a student back from the opportunity for an Emory & Henry education. We are also very aware that price is a major factor for students as they decide where to search and apply. We felt that too many students – especially students in our region – were looking past us and didn’t realize that the cost to attend is much lower than our published price. Our goal is to help more students see that an Emory & Henry education is within reach.

While we continue to focus on students in southern and central Appalachia – our “backyard” – we’ve also looked to increase the number of international students on our campus and students from outside of the region. Right now, Emory & Henry enrolls students from California to North Carolina and places in between.

BJ: We have seen a decrease in enrollment at some four-year universities across America, especially among men seeking employment or choosing community college. Any long-term concerns about enrollment numbers at E&H?

LF: The landscape of higher education is evolving, and like most institutions, we’re mindful of national enrollment trends and shifting student demographics. That said, Emory & Henry is taking proactive steps to meet the moment. We feel that this recent tuition price reduction will make an E&H education more accessible and help families see that a transformative education is truly within reach.

This moment is an opportunity — not just a challenge — to reaffirm the value of higher education. We’re focusing on accessibility, our personalized academic experience, and strong career outcomes. With all of these in mind, we’re confident that Emory & Henry will continue to attract students who are rooted here but ready for anywhere.

BJ: What is the current status of your agreements with area community colleges, and are there specific fields that are popular right now at E&H?

LF: Emory & Henry University maintains active transfer partnerships with Wytheville Community College, Virginia Highlands Community College, Southwest Virginia Community College and New River Community College. These agreements create clear pathways for students to continue their education seamlessly and complete bachelor’s degrees in high-demand fields.

Among our most popular programs are business, equine studies, and a range of pre-health and healthcare-related majors – all areas that align with regional workforce needs and career opportunities. Through these partnerships, we’re helping students stay in the region, gain valuable skills and strengthen the local economy.

BJ: Is there anything else on the horizon to share with our readers, especially on the business/economic development side (certain programs leading to employment)?

LF: Emory & Henry has spent the past decade expanding educational opportunities beyond traditional undergraduate programs. In 2015, we opened the School of Health Sciences in Marion, Virginia, which now offers a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, as well as graduate programs in Clinical Mental Health Counseling, Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy and Physician Assistant Studies.

We have collaborated with our K-12 and community college partners to create two “grow our own” career pathway programs, one in healthcare and the other in teaching. The Healthcare Excellence Academy Lab School (HEALS) provides opportunities for 10th-12th grade students from Wythe, Smyth and Washington County, as well as Bristol City Schools to explore healthcare careers, complete dual enrollment coursework, and engage in healthcare focused job shadowing and internship opportunities.

More recently, in 2025, we launched new online degree completion programs for working adults in high-demand fields such as Criminal Justice, Cybersecurity and Healthcare Administration. We’re also proud to offer new undergraduate majors in Computer Science and Finance, as well as a redesigned MBA program and Master of Science in Health and Human Performance, all of which are designed to meet the needs of today’s evolving workforce. In addition, we offer robust career services through our van Vlissingen Center for Career and Professional Development that help all students become career and life ready.

Beyond academics, we’ve completed the Food City Sports Complex, which will serve not only our student-athletes but also the broader region as a venue for community and sporting events, further strengthening local partnerships and diversifying our revenue sources.

All of these initiatives reflect Emory & Henry’s forward-thinking approach to career-focused educational pathways and workforce development. We’re preparing students for meaningful careers, supporting our communities, and building a strong, sustainable future for the region and for Emory & Henry University.