Electro-Mechanical announces New President & CEO

Howard Broadfoot

Electro-Mechanical Corporation (EMC) announces the promotion of Howard Broadfoot to President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective June 1, 2021.

Broadfoot has served the Bristol, Virginia-based company since late 2009, most recently as Chief Operating Officer (COO), and assumes the role from Russell Leonard, who is retiring from the company following nearly 35 years of service.

“It has been a privilege to serve my co-workers, community and the electrical distribution industry for this extended period of time,” Leonard said. “I’m very proud of the work that we have accomplished together, and I look forward to seeing EMC’s continued success under Howard’s daily guidance. He understands our principles of excellence and service to others that we have invested in over the years, and I have total confidence in his leadership, expertise and ability to enhance the culture we have nurtured during my tenure at EMC.”

Broadfoot has more than 30 years of diverse experience in manufacturing across several industries, including with Thomas & Betts, where he served as Vice President of Operations, along with Newell Rubbermaid, ZF Friedrichshafen (North America), Southwire and Boeing. As COO of EMC, he has been responsible for strategic planning, manufacturing, and operations oversight of the company, and has also provided technical oversight and design review of product development. Broadfoot earned his Bachelor of Arts in Industrial Management and MBA from the University of North Alabama.

Russell Leonard

“All of us in the EMC community are thankful for the ingenuity and investment of the Leonard family in this business and our region,” said Broadfoot. “Because of their commitment, as well as the dedication of our co-workers, we were able to weather the pandemic and actually experience growth during 2020. It is my goal to continue EMC’s long track record of quality, excellence and service in all that we do, and I look forward to collaborating with the board and experts throughout the electrical distribution, extraction, engineered product and renewable energy industries in this process.”

As an EMC shareholder, Leonard will remain on the company’s Board of Directors and continue to be integrally involved with EMC by offering guidance on strategic growth and product development, among other things. Additionally, to help position EMC for future markets and opportunities, three independent seats will be added to EMC’s board. Appointments are expected to be announced in the coming months.