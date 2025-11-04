Connecting veterans to resources

Travis Featherstone

By A.J. Kaufman, Managing Editor

Statistics show that veterans of the armed forces constitute more than 10% of Northeast Tennessee and the Tri-Cities. Whether it’s the idyllic landscape, low taxes, or patriotic nature of its residents, those who serve our nation enjoy calling the Appalachian Highlands home.

Many veterans, however, struggle after transitioning out of the military. Some say they miss the camaraderie, but others show a lack an understanding of what resources are available and the benefits they’ve earned.

NETVETS is a support group with a mission to have a direct impact on veterans. And throughout 2025, NETVETS continued its mission to make a direct impact on veterans, their families, and their legacies, by connecting them with the resources and support they have earned.

What began as a vision to create a centralized hub of veteran support in the Appalachian Highlands has since evolved into an active network bridging local, state and federal organizations. NETVETS continues to serve as a trusted connection point for veterans across Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina.

NETVETS expanded its outreach this year by showcasing and hosting partner organizations through a podcast series, highlighting programs and benefits available to veterans and their families. These conversations helped raise awareness of healthcare, housing, education and employment opportunities, while additionally, creating space for open dialogue and collaboration.

In collaboration with agencies and community leaders, NETVETS has also worked to streamline access and processes that help veterans connect more easily with essential services and benefits. The group’s ongoing focus on its four pillars — physical wellness, financial wellness, resilience and connectedness — continues to guide every initiative they undertake.

NETVETS recently welcomed a growing number of community supporters, partner organizations and local businesses, have contributed time, resources and financial support to help advance its mission. Leadership says these contributions have strengthened the organization’s capacity to serve, expand programming, and bring meaningful opportunities to the veteran community across the region.

Among the most significant developments this year, NETVETS received land donations that laid the foundation for its long-term vision: the creation of a first-of-its-kind campus concept in East Tennessee. This future campus will bring together housing, education, wellness and employment services in one location, designed to holistically support veterans and their families, while fostering collaboration among partner organizations.

Just recently, NETVETS has expanded its reach, building new relationships with major supporters and organizations such as the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, who recognize the value and impact of the NETVETS mission.

“Partnerships like these further validate the organization’s statewide importance and help amplify its ability to serve veterans and their families through shared visibility, events, and outreach,” NETVETS Co-Founder Travis Featherstone told the Business Journal in October.

NETVETS is also proud to announce a new partnership with the Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council, ETSU’s College of Business and the ETSU Military Affairs Department to revitalize the Veteran Economic Impact Study for our region.

Originally conducted in 2014, the previous study revealed that veterans contributed more than $2 billion to the regional economy. According to Featherstone, this updated study, currently underway, will provide an accurate and comprehensive view of the economic and social impact veterans continue to have across Northeast Tennessee. The findings will serve as a vital tool for organizations, community leaders and policymakers; it sheds light on the tremendous value veterans bring to our region and highlights why this region remains an attractive destination for businesses, families and future opportunities.

Currently, NETVETS is co-located within the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, a partnership that has allowed the organization to stay connected to the heart of community and economic development in the region. As demand for services and collaborations continues to grow, NETVETS now seeks to expand into an interim facility between 4,000 and 8,000 square feet, designed to house up to 10 partner organizations under one roof. This next phase represents a major step toward realizing the collaborative campus concept, where service providers can work side by side to streamline veteran care, improve access to resources, and create a more unified ecosystem of support.

Looking ahead, NETVETS has begun seeking partners and sponsors for a series of “Lunch & Learn” events, launching in 2026. These community learning sessions will bring together veterans, families, service providers and local leaders to better understand the wide range of resources and benefits available in the Tri-Cities region. The goal, per Featherstone, is to strengthen community awareness and ensure that every veteran knows where to turn for support.

“The organization’s work reflects not only its dedication to veterans but also the deeply rooted patriotism and sense of service that define the Appalachian Highlands,” Featherstone explained. “We continue to help bring meaningful awareness and support to our veterans and their families in our region. We do so by connecting the veterans and their families with the information and resources. In the process, we connect organizations, increasing collaboration. Miles Burdine and his team at the Kingsport Chamber have been instrumental in bringing to light such a need in our community for many veterans and their families.”

As development of Project Serve continues in Kingsport, NETVETS remains committed to promoting a community of resilience, connection and opportunity for those who have served our nation.